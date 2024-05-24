Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Vanderbilt
Bottom of the 9th
Ethan Pulliam will hit for Long. Pulliam flies out to right field, one down.
Chance flies out, two down.
Mershon grounds a single into center field.
Hujsak lines an RBI triple into the left field gap.
Nate Chester will pinch-hit for Jordan. Chester drops an RBI single into right field.
Kohler grounds out to the second baseman to end the game.
MSU loses 4-3.
Top of the 9th
Schuelke issues a leadoff walk.
Larry throws to Mershon, one down. Runner on first.
Mershon throws to Larry, two down.
Schuelke picks off the runner for the third out.
Bottom of the 8th
Kohler works a walk.
Larry flies out to right field, one down.
Hines grounds out to the first baseman, two down.
Powell pops out to end the inning.
MSU trails 4-1.
Top of the 8th
Cam Schuelke is the new Bulldog pitcher.
Austin lines a double down the left field line.
Schuelke gets a strikeout, one down.
Another strikeout for Schuelke, two down.
Schuelke strikes out the side.
Bottom of the 7th
Powell flies out to center field, one down.
Long pops out, two down.
Chance will reach on a throwing error.
Mershon works a walk.
Hujsak walks to load the bases.
Jordan strikes out to end the inning.
MSU trails 4-1.
Top of the 7th
Gavin Black is the new Bulldog pitcher.
Black issues a walk.
Hines flips it to Larry. Runner on second, one down.
Vandy adds to their lead with an RBI single.
Black gets a strikeout, two down.
Black gets a strikeout for the third out.
Bottom of the 6th
Hujsak splits the gap in left field for a double.
Jordan strikes out, one down.
Kohler pops out, two down.
Larry rips an RBI single into center field,
Hines strikes out to end the inning.
MSU trails 3-1.
Top of the 6th
Cijntje gets a strikeout, one down.
Hines steps on the bag, two down.
Larry throws to Cijntje for the third out.
Bottom of the 5th
Powell grounds out to the third baseman, one down.
Long grounds out to the pitcher, two down.
Chance works a walk.
Mershon grounds out to third base to end the inning.
MSU trails 3-0.
Top of the 5th
Cijntje issues a leadoff walk.
Hewett grounds a single into right field. Runners on the corners.
A run will score on a wild pitch.
Hujsak makes the grab, one down. Runner on third.
Mershon throws to Long, who tags the runner heading home, two down.
Cijntje throws to Hines for the third out.
Bottom of the 4th
Jordan flies out to center field, one down.
Kohler beats the shift for a one-out single.
Larry lines out to center field, two down.
Hines strikes out to end the inning.
MSU trails 2-0.
Top of the 4th
Cijntje gets a strikeout, one down.
Another strikeout for Cijntje, two down.
Polk drops a single into right field.
Nine strikeouts now for Cijntje as he strikes out the side.
Bottom of the 3rd
Chance pops out to the first baseman, one down.
Mershon grounds out to the second baseman, two down.
Hujsak strikes out to end the inning.
MSU trails 2-0.
Top of the 3rd
Holcomb grounds a single into center field.
Rodgers reaches on a bunt. Runners on first and second.
Cijntje throws to Larry, one down.
Cijntje hits the batter with a pitch to load the bases.
Diaz lines a single into left field, and two runners score.
MSU turns a 6-4-3 double play.
Bottom of the 2nd
Larry pops out to the shortstop, one down.
Hines pops out to the catcher, two down.
Powell lines a single into left field.
Long strikes out to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 2nd
Another strikeout for Cijntje, one down.
Cijntje up to five strikeouts, two down.
Once again, Cijntje strikes out the side.
Bottom of the 1st
Chance strikes out looking, one down.
Mershon grounds a single into right field.
Hujsak is hit by the pitch.
Jordan strikes out on three pitches, two down.
Kohler strikes out to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 1st
Cijntje gets a strikeout, one down.
Another strikeout for Cijntje, two down.
Cijntje strikes out the side.
Mississippi State Lineup
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
CF Connor Hujsak
RF Dakota Jordan
3B Logan Kohler
2B Amani Larry
1B Hunter Hines
DH Joe Powell
C Johnny Long
SP Jurrangelo Cijntje
Vanderbilt Lineup
SS Jonathan Vastine
3B Davis Diaz
2B RJ Austin
C Alan Espinal
DH Colin Barci
RF Matthew Polk
1B Braden Holcomb
LF JD Rodgers
CF Calvin Hewett
￼ SP JD Thompson