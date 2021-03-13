FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Eastern Michigan at MSU (Friday, 3-12-21)

The Bulldogs and Eagles open up a three-game set
Mississippi State and Eastern Michigan square off at Dudy Noble Field in a three-game series starting on Friday night. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Here are your lineups

Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2)

  1. Will Oberg - 1B
  2. Mark Kattula - DH
  3. Taylor Hopkins - SS
  4. Nick Jones - C
  5. Christian Bault - 3B
  6. Gabe Denton - RF
  7. Evan Sines - 2B
  8. Shane Easter - CF
  9. Jeff Timko - LF

Davis Feldman - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-3)

  1. Scotty Dubrule - 2B
  2. Rowdey Jordan - CF
  3. Tanner Allen - RF
  4. Kamren James - 3B
  5. Luke Hancock - DH
  6. Logan Tanner - C
  7. Josh Hatcher - 1B
  8. Drew McGowan - LF
  9. Lane Forsythe- SS

Christian MacLeod - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - Eastern Michigan batting

- Oberg strikes out swinging. One out.

- Kattula strikes out swinging. Two outs.

- Hopkins strikes out looking. Inning over.

MID 1 - MSU 0, Eastern Michigan 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Dubrule strikes out swinging. One out.

- Rowdey Jordan grounds out to second. Two outs.

- Allen grounds in front of plate, thrown out by catcher. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 0, Eastern Michigan 0

TOP of 2 - Eastern Michigan batting

- Jones strikes out swinging. One out.

- Bault strikes out swinging. Two outs.

- Denton strikes out looking. Inning over.

- MID 2 - MSU 0, Eastern Michigan 0

BOTTOM of 2 - MSU batting

- Kamren James lines a double to the left field corner. Runner at second, nobody out.

- Luke Hancock flies out to centerfield. James tags up and advances to third. Runner at third, one out.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

