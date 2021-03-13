LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Eastern Michigan at MSU (Friday, 3-12-21)

The Bulldogs and Eagles open up a three-game set

Mississippi State and Eastern Michigan square off at Dudy Noble Field in a three-game series starting on Friday night.

Here are your lineups

Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2)

Will Oberg - 1B Mark Kattula - DH Taylor Hopkins - SS Nick Jones - C Christian Bault - 3B Gabe Denton - RF Evan Sines - 2B Shane Easter - CF Jeff Timko - LF

Davis Feldman - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-3)

Scotty Dubrule - 2B Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - DH Logan Tanner - C Josh Hatcher - 1B Drew McGowan - LF Lane Forsythe- SS

Christian MacLeod - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - Eastern Michigan batting

- Oberg strikes out swinging. One out.

- Kattula strikes out swinging. Two outs.

- Hopkins strikes out looking. Inning over.

MID 1 - MSU 0, Eastern Michigan 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Dubrule strikes out swinging. One out.

- Rowdey Jordan grounds out to second. Two outs.

- Allen grounds in front of plate, thrown out by catcher. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 0, Eastern Michigan 0

TOP of 2 - Eastern Michigan batting

- Jones strikes out swinging. One out.

- Bault strikes out swinging. Two outs.

- Denton strikes out looking. Inning over.

- MID 2 - MSU 0, Eastern Michigan 0

BOTTOM of 2 - MSU batting

- Kamren James lines a double to the left field corner. Runner at second, nobody out.

- Luke Hancock flies out to centerfield. James tags up and advances to third. Runner at third, one out.

-

