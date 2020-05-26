Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State's Christian MacLeod chosen as All-American

Joel Coleman

It only took Mississippi State left-handed pitcher Christian MacLeod four career starts to make an impression. On Tuesday, it was announced the Bulldog southpaw was chosen as a Third-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. MacLeod is the first Diamond Dawg to win an All-American honor as a freshman since Jake Mangum did so in 2016. Here's the full release on MacLeod's award, courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

After winning his first four career starts, Mississippi State baseball redshirt-freshman Christian MacLeod was tabbed as a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Tuesday (May 26).

MacLeod is the first Mississippi State freshman to earn an All-America nod since Jake Mangum in 2016 and gives MSU an All-America starting pitcher for the second straight season. He is the 49th baseball student-athlete to garner All-America accolades and his selection marks the 122nd overall selection for a Diamond Dawg.

The lone Power 5 freshman to register four-or-more victories on the season, he also tied for the most strikeouts among Power 5 freshmen in 2020. His four victories tied for No. 2 nationally and tied for the SEC lead in the category. Overall, MacLeod was also among the top 50 nationally in hits allowed per nine innings (25th; 3.86), WHIP (32nd; 0.71) and ERA (41st; 0.86).

MacLeod had an impressive collegiate debut with 11 strikeouts on February 15 versus Wright State, marking the most strikeouts in a freshman collegiate debut in MSU history. A 12-strikeout effort versus Quinnipiac made him the only freshman in the NCAA with multiple double-digit strikeout games in 2020. His two double-digit strikeout games equal Paul Maholm (2001) and Eric DuBose (1995) for the most by a rookie in MSU history.

In four starts on the mound, MacLeod led the team in strikeouts (35), innings pitched (21.0) and wins (4), while ranking first among qualifying MSU pitchers in ERA (0.86) and opponents’ batting average (.127). The left-hander held opponents to two-or-fewer runs in all four starts and fanned seven-plus batters in three of four starts. He issued one-or-fewer walks in three of four starts and allowed just two extra base hits on the season.

