Mississippi State's Christian MacLeod chosen as All-American

It only took Mississippi State left-handed pitcher Christian MacLeod four career starts to make an impression. On Tuesday, it was announced the Bulldog southpaw was chosen as a Third-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. MacLeod is the first Diamond Dawg to win an All-American honor as a freshman since Jake Mangum did so in 2016. Here's the full release on MacLeod's award, courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

After winning his first four career starts, Mississippi State baseball redshirt-freshman Christian MacLeod was tabbed as a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Tuesday (May 26).

MacLeod is the first Mississippi State freshman to earn an All-America nod since Jake Mangum in 2016 and gives MSU an All-America starting pitcher for the second straight season. He is the 49th baseball student-athlete to garner All-America accolades and his selection marks the 122nd overall selection for a Diamond Dawg.

The lone Power 5 freshman to register four-or-more victories on the season, he also tied for the most strikeouts among Power 5 freshmen in 2020. His four victories tied for No. 2 nationally and tied for the SEC lead in the category. Overall, MacLeod was also among the top 50 nationally in hits allowed per nine innings (25th; 3.86), WHIP (32nd; 0.71) and ERA (41st; 0.86).

MacLeod had an impressive collegiate debut with 11 strikeouts on February 15 versus Wright State, marking the most strikeouts in a freshman collegiate debut in MSU history. A 12-strikeout effort versus Quinnipiac made him the only freshman in the NCAA with multiple double-digit strikeout games in 2020. His two double-digit strikeout games equal Paul Maholm (2001) and Eric DuBose (1995) for the most by a rookie in MSU history.