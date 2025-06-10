Mississippi State's Ace Reese named All-American by Perfect Game USA
Add on another accolade for Mississippi State’s Ace Reese.
The sophomore third-baseman has received the first of what should be many All-American designations on Tuesday from Perfect Game USA. Reese was named a third-team All-American by the organization and was the only Mississippi State player to appear on any of the teams.
That makes his announcement to return to Starkville next season all the more valuable. Reese declared his intention to play for Mississippi State in 2026 last week after new coach Brian O’Connor had secured five transfer portal commitments.
Reese ended the 2025 season with a .352/.422/.718 slash line in 57 games and 227 at-bats. He had 80 total hits, including 18 doubles, one triple and 21 home runs to drive in 66 RBIs. He did have 52 strikeouts, but also drew 26 walks.
The Canton, Texas native came to Starkville after a stellar freshman season at Houston. With the Cougars, he had a slash line of .278/.395/.506 in 48 games and 162 at-bats. He had 45 hits that included eight doubles, four triples and seven home runs for 34 RBIs while striking out 37 times and drawing 29 walks.
More All-American accolades are likely to come for the 2025 SEC Newcomer of the Year, but Reese and Mississippi State fans are more interested in the next batch of transfer portal commitments.
With the current roster of players already on the team or committed, to join, Mississippi State has a formidable lineup. And Reese is key component in that.
Now, he’s just waiting for more talent to help him and Brian O’Connor lead the Bulldogs to more dog piles in Omaha.