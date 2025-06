Mississippi State's Ace Reese named All-American by Perfect Game USA

The centerpiece of @HailStateBB's offense, Ace Reese led the SEC in batting average (.402) and homers (15) in league play.



"Reese boasts one of the highest wRC+ marks in the country at 166, proving heโ€™s not just putting up volume โ€” heโ€™s producing elite value in every at-bat." pic.twitter.com/2TP5tx8sLR