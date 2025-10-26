How Arch Manning Performed in Texas's Thrilling Overtime Win vs. Mississippi State
If you like roller coasters, then you would have loved watching Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns in the program's thrilling overtime win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.
Such was the up-and-down nature of Manning and the Longhorns' offense in the 45-38 victory. It wasn't always pretty, but Manning completed 29 of 46 passes for a career-high 346 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding a rushing score on the ground.
Unfortunately, Manning exited the game in overtime after his helmet collided with the ground on a 13-yard scramble. But in many ways, Manning authored one of his signature moments of the season thus far in helping Texas outscore Mississippi State 31-7 from the fourth quarter until the end of the contest.
Here's how Manning fared at Mississippi State:
Manning's red-hot start
Manning and company got off to a rip-roaring start on the Longhorns' first play from scrimmage, as the sophomore quarterback found wide receiver Ryan Wingo—in what would become a common theme for the day—who then raced up the sideline for a gain of 60 yards. Manning then ran it in for a three-yard rushing score to give Texas the lead.
Manning came up gingerly and, after waving off the medical tent, reluctantly entered for examination but did not exit the game at this point.
Manning and the Longhorns get stuck in the mud
If only things could have been as easy for Manning and the Longhorns as they were on the team's first offensive possession. From the rest of the first quarter until the end of the the third quarter, the Texas offense resembled the much-maligned unit that had been plagued by inconsistencies all year long. The Longhorns scored one touchdown in that span but sacks, penalties, dropped passes and an interception by Manning summed up the remainder of the end of the first half and beginning of the second half for the Longhorns.
But Manning came alive in the fourth quarter.
Manning turns things around in the fourth quarter
Manning set the tone for the Longhorns at the start of the fourth quarter. With just over 14 minutes remaining, Manning escaped pressure and uncorked a deep ball downfield to Wingo for 62 yards. After a trio of penalties—two against Mississippi State—Manning found Parker Livingstone for six-yard touchdown.
Manning continued his improved play in the fourth quarter, leading another scoring drive that ended with a 21-yard touchdown strike to Emmett Mosley V.
Manning reached a new career-high in passing yards with the prolific fourth quarter effort, which sent the game into overtime.
Manning exits the game due to injury
On the first play of overtime, Manning scrambled for 13 yards but appeared to take a hit to the head when he was tackled by Bulldogs defenders Kedrick Bingley-Jones and Isaac Smith. Manning remained on the field for a few moments before he was helped off the field and into the medical tent. It was an unfortunate development for Manning, as the overtime period could have been a signature moment in his young career. As it was, Manning showed some flashes of greatness in Texas's thrilling fourth quarter comeback.
In his absence, quarterback Matthew Caldwell connected with Emmett Mosley V for a 10-yard touchdown pass in overtime that ended up being the game-winner.