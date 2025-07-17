Mississippi State adds East Central CC pitcher to 2025 signing class
It’s been a good week for Mississippi State baseball’s incoming class of signees.
The MLB Draft didn’t see as many high school players get selected, including LHP Jack Bauer (No. 44 overall draft prospect) and Jacob Parker (No. 109).
The Bulldogs got more good news Thursday when two-way player Chris Billingsley committed to Mississippi State. Billingsley has spent the last two seasons at East Central Community College. In those two seasons, he went 14-4 with a 4.09 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 127.2 innings of work.
Billingsley is reportedly coming to Starkville as a pitcher only, but did have 58 at-bats in his two junior college seasons. He posted a .225 average with two home runs and 11 RBIs.
The Alabama-native will get to work with one of the nation’s best pitching coaches in Justin Parker. In two seasons at Mississippi State, Parker has churned out MLB draftees including all three weekend starters in the MLB Draft last weekend.
Mississippi State Baseball 2025 Signees
OF Jacob Parker (L/R), Purvis HS
SS JoJo Parker (L/R), Purvis HS*
RHP Landon Harmon (R/R) East Union HS*
LHP Maddox Miller (L/L), Oak Grove HS
C Tanner Beliveau (R/R), Petal HS
RHP Richie Swain (R/R), Timberland (Mo.) HS
C Charlie Wortham (R/R), De Smet Jesuit HS (MO)
RHP Parker Rhodes (R/R), Greenfield Central HS (IN)
OF/INF/C Peter Mershon (R/R) Eastside HS (SC)
3B/1B Nick Frontino (R/R) St. John Neumann (FL)
RHP Patrick Spencer (R/R) Pearl River Community College
RHP Peyton Fowler (R/R) Meridian Community College
LHP Jack Bauer (L/L) Lincoln Way East (IL)
RHP/OF Chris Billingsley (R/R), East Central Community College
*Denotes player selected in MLB Draft.