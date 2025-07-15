MLB Draft leaves Mississippi State fans smiling, optimistic about next season
If Mississippi State’s football team plays like it did a year ago, the Bulldogs’ fans will be pleading for it hurry up and be baseball season.
And for good reason now that the MLB Draft has come and gone and some of Mississippi State’s best, draft-eligible players and signees were either undrafted or drafted after the 10th round. That means players like Jack Bauer (a left-handed pitcher that reaches 100 mph regularly), Jacob Parker (twin brother of JoJo Parker, who was drafted eighth overall), Aidan Teel (transfer from Virginia), Noah Sullivan, Gehrig Frei and several others will be coming to Starkville next season.
Combine those players with the Bulldogs who weren’t draft eligible and you have a lineup that will have many predictors putting them in Omaha next June.
Of course, there’s the low possibility that a drafted player doesn’t sign a professional contract. It’s rare, especially among players drafted in the first 10 rounds, but it would be an even bigger coup if Brian O’Connor is able to convince a drafted player to come to Starkville.
The deadline for players to sign with their respective clubs is July 28 at 4 p.m. CT. So, that’s the new date we’ll be waiting for to see who exactly will be wearing maroon and white next spring.
Drafted Mississippi State Players, Signees, Transfers
JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis (MS) – 8th overall, Toronto Blue Jays
Landon Harmon, RHP, East Union (MS) – 80th overall, Washington Nationals
Pico Kohn, LHP, Mississippi State – 134th overall, New York Yankees
Davion Hickson, RHP, Rice - 165th overall, Los Angeles Dodgers
Evan Siary, RHP, Mississippi State – 235th overall, Texas Rangers
Karson Ligon, P, Mississippi State – 262nd overall, Toronto Blue Jays
Hunter Hines, 1B, Mississippi State – 291st overall, Washington Nationals
Nate Williams, RHP, Mississippi State – 391st overall, Chicago Cubs
Jacob Pruitt, RHP, Mississippi State – 461st overall, Philadelphia Phillies
Jacob Parker, OF, Purvis (MS) – 573rd overall, Arizona Diamondbacks