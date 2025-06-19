Mississippi State adds power-hitting 1B/OF from Ball State
Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor is hard at work building a roster that’ll hopefully still be playing a year from now and added the ninth transfer portal commitment Wednesday night.
UPDATED: Mississippi State Baseball 2025-26 Offseason Roster Tracker
Former Ball State utility player Blake Bevis is bringing his powerful bat to Starkville next season. He posted a .301/.369/.615 slash line in 226 at-bats with 18 home runs, 13 doubles, two triples and 52 RBIs as a junior. Bevis was named a first-team All-MAC outfielder for his performance.
The Bulldogs had a need for a power-hitting first baseman. The program’s all-time home run leader, Hunter Hines, doesn’t have any eligibility remaining.
Bevis is also a pitcher, having made 67 total appearances in three seasons. Last season, though, he made just two appearances and faced seven batters. He did strikeout nearly half of those batters though.
Mississippi State Baseball Roster Tracker
Outgoing Transfers
RHP Will Passeau (Auburn University at Montgomery)
RHP Eli Walker
RHP Gavin Black
INF Dylan Cupp
INF Lukas Buckner (Coastal Carolina)
LHP Wes Pritchard
RHP Mikhai Grant
OF Landis Davila
OF Michael O'Brien (Arkansas-Little Rock)
OF Nolan Stevens (Oklahoma)
C Jackson Owen (Return to Mississippi State)
C Steven Spalitta (Louisiana Lafayette)
RHP Kevin Mannell (Nebraska)
RHP Cade O'Leary
LHP Robert Fortenberry (Kansas State)
LHP Luke Dotson (Texas)
LHP Bradley Loftin
Incoming Transfers
LHP Tomas Valincius (Virginia)
OF James Nunnallee (Virginia)
C/INF Chone James (Virginia)
INF Vytas Valincius (Illinois)
OF Aidan Teel (Virginia)
INF Ryder Woodson (NC State)
RHP Maddox Webb (The Citadel)
RHP Jackson Logar (James Madison)
UTL Blake Bevis (Ball State)
Players With No Eligibility Remaining
RHP Stone Simmons
RHP Chase Hungate
INF Hunter Hines
INF Sawyer Reeves