Mississippi State adds sixth transfer commitment, but not one of the big names
Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor has received his sixth commitment from the transfer portal. However, it’s not one of the big names that has been speculated about coming to Starkville.
NC State freshman Ryder Woodson announced his commitment to Mississippi State on Wednesday, giving the Bulldogs a young, talented infielder that could develop in a starting player in future seasons.
In 23 games with the Wolfpack last season, Woodson posted a .333/.412/.733 slash line in 30 at-bats and had three doubles three home runs, 12 RBIs, eight strikeouts and two walks drawn. Woodson is the No. 2,105 player in the transfer portal, according to 64 Analytics.
This would seem to be a developmental recruit for the Bulldogs, who are still in discussions with several of the best players in the NCAA transfer portal, including Eric Becker and Henry Ford (both of whom are former Virginia players).
However, should O’Connor and the Bulldogs fail to bring in any top-level shortstops from the portal, Woodson would be able to fill in at shortstop occasionally as he develops.
Mississippi State Baseball Roster Tracker
Outgoing Transfers
RHP Will Passeau (Auburn University at Montgomery)
RHP Eli Walker
RHP Gavin Black
INF Dylan Cupp
LHP Wes Pritchard
RHP Mikhai Grant
OF Landis Davila
OF Michael O'Brien
OF Nolan Stevens (Oklahoma)
C Jackson Owen
RHP Kevin Mannell
LHP Robert Fortenberry
LHP Luke Dotson
LHP Bradley Loftin
Incoming Transfers
LHP Tomas Valincius (Virginia)
OF James Nunnallee (Virginia)
C/INF Chone James (Virginia)
INF Vytas Valincius (Illinois)
OF Aidan Teel (Virginia)
INF Ryder Woodson (NC State)
Players With No Eligibility Remaining
RHP Stone Simmons
RHP Chase Hungate
INF Hunter Hines
INF Sawyer Reeves