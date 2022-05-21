Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Tennessee, Game 3

How to tune in for Mississippi State's final game of the season.

Mississippi State baseball (26-29, 9-20) won't be headed to the SEC Tournament -- that much became clear with Friday's 4-3 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers (48-7, 24-5) on Friday night in Starkville.

This came just one day after the Bulldogs fell 27-2 in a rout by the Vols in Game 1.

With the losses, the Mississippi State now turns its attention to their final game of the season, looking to avoid being swept by an SEC team for the fourth time in the 2022 season. 

Here's everything you need to know about the game and how to tune in, regardless of where you are at first pitch:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. No. 1 Tennessee

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 91 degrees, Partly Sunny

Start time: 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 21

Watch: SEC Network+

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

