Diamond Dawgs of the Game: Cumbest, Smith Stand Out in 7-2 Win Over NKU

Mississippi State's series-clinching 7-2 victory over Northern Kentucky on Sunday afternoon required a total team effort, but two players stood out above the rest.

Left fielder Brad Cumbest and right-handed pitcher Cade Smith both played a huge role in securing the big victory for the Bulldogs. Smith had total control on the mound, while Cumbest played the biggest role on offense.

Smith made his second appearance as a member of the starting weekend rotation. It was hard to imagine that he would be able to top his performance from last Sunday, but he went above and beyond today. Through five innings pitched, Smith gave up three hits and one unearned run while walking one batter and striking out a season-high seven. His record on the season now sits at 2-0. After posting an impressive 1.59 earned run average in last weekend's matchup, Smith's 0.00 ERA posted today brought his season average to 0.84. That might not mean much two games into the season, but it certainly hints at a great future with the program.

Cumbest was one of the most highly-anticipated returners of the season, especially since he chose to focus primarily on baseball in the offseason instead of playing football. On Sunday, his bat came to life in the best way possible. Cumbest went 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. His first hit of the game came in the second inning on a single, but he managed to advance to second base on an error by the Northern Kentucky defense. He was driven home for his first run of the day by teammate Aaron Downs. In the third inning, Cumbest hit his second home run of the weekend. The ball went soaring into left field and scored both Cumbest and Logan Tanner to make the score of the game 5-0. Through seven games played this season, Cumbest already boasts a .450 ERA and looks to be on track for up to 20 home runs this season.

The Bulldogs will have the chance to take the field again on Tuesday, as they face Grambling in Starkville at 4 p.m. Smith will be done playing until next weekend, but Cumbest should have the opportunity to continue his success.