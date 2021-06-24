Mississippi State baseball favored to win it all in the College World Series

The Dawgs are favored to win it all in Omaha.

Mississippi State baseball has been nothing short of impressive in its quest to go all the way in Omaha.

And now, the Bulldogs are favored to do just that.

At Fanduel sportsbook, Mississippi State has the best odds to win the College World Series at +145. Previously, the Vanderbilt Commodores were the favorite among sports bettors at +240, while Mississippi State fourth of eight teams with +750 odds.

Tanner Allen was a large part of getting the momentum going for the Bulldogs in their latest 6-5 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers on Tuesday evening, but Landon Sims and Will Bednar will also continue to be players people have their eyes on moving forward.

This is a Mississippi State team that should be able to come out firing on all cylinders (though pitching is an area that could stand to be more solid) when it faces either Virginia again or Texas on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.

Here's a complete look at FanDuel's most recent odds for the CWS:

Mississippi State +145

NC State +210

Vanderbilt +450

Texas +700

Virginia +1700

The Commodores, previously highly favored, were 1-1 before beating Stanford in an elimination game on Wednesday evening. Vanderbilt was previously upset by North Carolina State in a 1-0 loss, despite Jack Leiter delivering a 15-strikeout outing.

It will be interesting to see how things continue to shake out for the Omadawgs on the biggest stage in all of college baseball, but there's no doubt the optimism is there.

The Bulldogs have all the right pieces in place to earn the title of best team in the country, and undoubtedly have the fight and perseverance in them to do it.

There's just one thing left to do -- finish the job.