Looking Into Where The Bulldogs Ranked in The Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll

    December 21, 2021
    Mississippi State Baseball Ranked No. 9 in Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll

    In Collegiate Baseball's Preseason Poll that was released on Monday, the Diamond Dawgs sit at No. 9 in the rankings.
    Mississippi State's storied baseball program started the preseason off right with a top 10 ranking in the Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll. 

    Despite winning their first national championship in June, the Bulldogs currently sit at No. 9 on the list of 50 teams. This might seem shocking to some, but it's impressive considering how much the Diamond Dawgs have had to reload this offseason. They lost a handful of top performers in the 2021 MLB Draft-- Will Bednar, Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan, to name a few-- and many younger players have had to fill big shoes. 

    The first two teams in the poll are programs that MSU defeated in the College World Series to claim the title. The No. 1 Texas Longhorns were defeated twice by the Bulldogs in Omaha, including in the winner-take-all game to make it to the final series. Next is Vanderbilt at No. 2-- no surprise there. The Commodores can reload easily every year, and they have a chip on their shoulder after dropping the last two games of the CWS Finals to MSU. There are two other SEC teams in the top 10: LSU at No. 3 and Florida at No. 6. Both of these come as a surprise considering how average both teams were last year, but with the history that their respective programs have, there are always high hopes for them at the beginning of the season. 

    Rankings don't mean everything-- ask any former Diamond Dawg. Mississippi State also started last season ranked No. 9 by Collegiate Baseball and was not considered a major threat to make it to Omaha. That ranking doesn't mean a thing anymore, now that there's a big trophy on display in Starkville. Who knows, nine might be the Bulldogs' winning number. It's how many runs the team scored in Game Three to win the championship, after all. 

    Here is a look at the complete Collegiate Baseball Top 50. 

    1. Texas

    2. Vanderbilt 

    3. LSU

    4. Texas Tech

    5. Stanford

    6. Florida

    7. Oklahoma State 

    8. East Carolina

    9. Mississippi State

    10. Notre Dame

    11. Georgia Tech

    12. Florida State 

    13. TCU

    14. UC Irvine

    15. Louisiana Tech 

    16. Central Michigan 

    17. UC Santa Barbara 

    18. UCLA

    19. Ole Miss

    20. Arkansas

    21. Oregon

    22. Arizona

    23. Miami

    24. Virginia

    25. North Carolina 

    26. Louisville 

    27. NC State

    28. Duke

    29. Campbell

    30. Michigan

    31. Nebraska 

    32. Dallas Baptist

    33. Georgia 

    34. Tennessee

    35. Gonzaga 

    36. South Alabama 

    37. Liberty

    38. Maryland

    39. Connecticut 

    40. Alabama

    41. Fairfield 

    42. Oregon State 

    43. Arizona State 

    44. South Carolina

    45. Oklahoma 

    46. Long Beach State 

    47. Cal Poly 

    48. Southern Miss

    49. Old Dominion 

    50. Nevada 

    Mississippi State's baseball season will begin on Feb. 18 against Long Beach State in Starkville. 

