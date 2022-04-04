There are still plenty of questions left to answer as the Diamond Dawgs continue the season against a tough slate of SEC games.

Mississippi State baseball picked up a big victory over Arkansas on Sunday but ultimately lost the series after dropping the first and second games of the weekend.

The Diamond Dawgs sit at 17-12 on the season and 4-5 in the SEC. Although they have had flashes of success offensively, defensively and on the mound, the Bulldogs have struggled to be consistent in most games they have played this season. There is still plenty left to figure out, especially before they face a difficult slate of talented SEC teams over the coming weeks: LSU, Auburn and Ole Miss.

There are still seven SEC series and plenty of midweek matchups left to play, and MSU still has some questions to answer to have a solid chance at a postseason appearance.

1. Who can Mississippi State trust in the bullpen?

The weekend starting pitching rotation for the Diamond Dawgs might look a bit shaky right now, but the bullpen is a whole different story. Which pitchers can come into the game in critical moments and help the team out? So far, Brooks Auger has been the best reliever for the Bulldogs with a 1.72 earned run average and a .163 batting average against him.

Pico Kohn, Brandon Smith and Jackson Fristoe are the next best options based on their earned run averages and have each been getting better as the weeks have gone on. KC Hunt will likely work his way back into a more important role, but it takes time to get back into the swing of things following an injury.

Out of all of the consistently-used relievers, Cam Tullar has struggled the most with a 12.41 earned run average. The best are beginning to separate themselves from the rest, but the team can't get by with only four strong relievers.

2. How far can the Bulldogs get with the long ball?

Mississippi State has had an outstanding season in terms of home runs: the Bulldogs have totaled 48 on the year already. Hunter Hines and Kellum Clark lead the team with eight apiece, while RJ Yeager and Brad Cumbest have seven each. Logan Tanner, Luke Hancock, Kamren James, Tanner Leggett, Matt Corder and Davis Meche have each at least one home run as well.

With all of that being said, the Diamond Dawgs have gone through periods at times where they have struggled to accumulate simple base hits. That has prevented them from separating themselves from the competition -- or even simply keeping up. Home runs are great, but the Bulldogs won't always be able to rely on them to stay in big games.

3. Which team member will stand out in the shortstop position?

Although most positions have been filled by now, it is still unclear who the indefinite shortstop will be for the Bulldogs. Leggett and Lane Forsythe have split time at shortstop, but the starter seems to change every day. Leggett started the season as one of the team's hot-hitters and the best choice to fill the position due to how well he was hitting the ball.

On the other hand, Forsythe struggled at the plate early in the season but has proven himself as one of the top defenders on the team. However, the Arkansas series might have changed things: Leggett had two errors in the series and now holds on to a .197 batting average, while Forsythe improved his batting average from .189 to .214 in just two games. Both players have done well when given the opportunity, but the team needs to find a consistent shortstop eventually.