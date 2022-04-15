Super Bulldog Weekend kicked off on a high note in Starkville on Thursday evening in Starkville.

The Bulldogs got up early with two runs in the bottom of the first inning when Logan Tanner singled to left, scoring RJ Yeager, and then Hunter Hines flied out to right field, leading Kamren James to score.

It took Auburn until the third inning to get on the scoreboard when the Tigers' Nate Larue homered down the left field line, and they added another run in the fifth inning when Bello grounded out to second base and Foster scored.

The bats really came alive for Auburn in the sixth inning when Larue walked with an RBI and Brady Moore scored. Then Blake Rambusch singled to right field, scoring Foster and Pierce to give them the 5-3 lead.

It didn't last, though, as the Bulldogs scored twice with home runs from Brad Cumbest and RJ Yeager in the bottom of the seventh inning, answered in the right inning with a home run from Auburn's Foster with a home run of his own.

The bottom of then ninth inning was where Mississippi State took care of business and put the game away, with Kellum Clark scoring on a wild pitch and McGowan scoring after Luke Hancock walked.

The Bulldogs made use of the bullpen, with starter Brandon Smith pitching five innings, allowing six hits, two runs and walking one batter. Between Brooks Auger, who left with an injury in the top of the seventh inning, Drew Talley, Pico Kohn and Parker Stinnett, Bulldogs pitchers allowed four hits, one run and walked three.

There have been several times this season in which Mississippi State came up short after investing a great amount of effort, but it paid off in this one.

“When you invest it all and you don’t get the W, it’s depressing because you know you’ve taken some of your best shots and you didn’t get the W,” Head Coach Chris Lemonis said. “For us tonight, it’s huge.”

Mississippi State will look to build upon its success as it faces Auburn again Friday at 6 p.m. CT in Starkville for Game 2.