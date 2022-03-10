Mississippi State Searching For Consistency After 7-2 Loss to Texas Tech

Mississippi State (7-7) couldn't build off of its momentum on in its second meeting with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday afternoon in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The Bulldogs showed good things both offensively and defensively on Tuesday when they got the 11-5 win over the Red Raiders, but the same couldn't be said as they fell 7-2 in the second game.

Texas Tech pitched a good game as the starter, redshirt freshman left-handed pitcher Jamie Hitt put on a show. Hitt pitched a total of four innings, allowing zero runs and zero hits while striking out four and walking one.

"We didn't come out good enough offensively there early on," Lemonis said on MSU Radio. "Give their guys credit, they pitched really well early. They put together an inning there... we walk guys and we make some bad pitches on the home runs. Not a a good second inning."

As for Mississippi State, Cam Tullar's pitching was perhaps the biggest highlight of the game as he saw 3.1 innings of action, allowing just one hit and striking out five Red Raiders batters after Jackson Fristoe was retired. Fristoe pitched 3.2 innings of work, allowing four hits and five runs -- all in a second inning that proved fateful -- while striking out four batters.

"One of the big differences there was Cam Tullar who was so good in those middle innings," Lemonis said. "I thought he pitched really well and that was the bright spot of the day."

It took the Bulldogs a while to put their first run of the day on the board, which didn't come until the bottom of the sixth inning when Hunter Hines doubled to right center, scoring Kamren James. Their only other run came in the same inning when Cumbest hit a single to right field, allowing Von Seibert to get to second base and for Hines to score.

The Bulldogs stranded eight and didn't do enough offensively to give themselves a chance even though some solid periods of pitching kept them in the game.

"We hit some balls hard on them early," Lemonis said. "But we didn't get anything to show for it so that was a tougher spot there."

Moving forward, Mississippi State continues to search for some consistency as the Bulldogs go up against Princeton in a three-game series that starts on Friday in Starkville, now just over one week away from opening SEC play.

"We need to go home and play well. We've got four games before Georgia, so we've got to go home and play some good baseball and get some things figured out still."