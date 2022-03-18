Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs Georgia, Game 1
Mississippi State baseball defeated Binghamton 13-5 on Monday and will look to ride that momentum into the first game of SEC play as the Diamond Dawgs take on No. 20-ranked Georgia on Friday night.
The Bulldogs will look to keep their four-game winning streak alive as they travel to Athens. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
CF Jess Davis
3B Kamren James
DH Hunter Hines
C Logan Tanner
1B Luke Hancock
RF Kellum Clark
LF Brad Cumbest
2B RJ Yeager
SS Tanner Leggett
P Preston Johnson
Georgia Starting Lineup:
CF Ben Anderson
SS Cole Tate
DH Corey Collins
LF Connor Tate
RF Cole Wagner
3B Parks Harber
2B Josh McAllister
1B Chaney Rogers
C Fernando Gonzalez
P Jonathan Cannon
TOP of 1: MSU Batting
Davis flied out to right field
James grounded out to catcher
Hines grounded out to 3b
BOTTOM of 1: UGA Batting
Anderson struck out swinging
Cole Tate struck out swinging
Collins struck out swinging
End of 1: MSU 0, UGA 0
TOP of 2
Tanner struck out swinging
Hancock grounded out to 1b
Clark grounded out to 1b
BOTTOM of 2
Connor Tate home run to center field
Wagner struck out swinging
Harber flied out to shortstop
McAllister fouled out to right field
End of 2: MSU 0, UGA 1
TOP of 3
Cumbest grounded out to shortstop
Yeager struck out swinging
Leggett struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 3
Rogers infield single
Gonzalez fouled out to 1b
Anderson flied out to right field
Cole Tate reached on error, Rogers scored
Collins struck out swinging
End of 3: MSU 0, UGA 2
TOP of 4