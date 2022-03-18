Mississippi State takes on Georgia to open SEC play on Friday.

Mississippi State baseball defeated Binghamton 13-5 on Monday and will look to ride that momentum into the first game of SEC play as the Diamond Dawgs take on No. 20-ranked Georgia on Friday night.

The Bulldogs will look to keep their four-game winning streak alive as they travel to Athens. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

CF Jess Davis

3B Kamren James

DH Hunter Hines

C Logan Tanner

1B Luke Hancock

RF Kellum Clark

LF Brad Cumbest

2B RJ Yeager

SS Tanner Leggett

P Preston Johnson

Georgia Starting Lineup:

CF Ben Anderson

SS Cole Tate

DH Corey Collins

LF Connor Tate

RF Cole Wagner

3B Parks Harber

2B Josh McAllister

1B Chaney Rogers

C Fernando Gonzalez

P Jonathan Cannon

TOP of 1: MSU Batting

Davis flied out to right field

James grounded out to catcher

Hines grounded out to 3b

BOTTOM of 1: UGA Batting

Anderson struck out swinging

Cole Tate struck out swinging

Collins struck out swinging

End of 1: MSU 0, UGA 0

TOP of 2

Tanner struck out swinging

Hancock grounded out to 1b

Clark grounded out to 1b

BOTTOM of 2

Connor Tate home run to center field

Wagner struck out swinging

Harber flied out to shortstop

McAllister fouled out to right field

End of 2: MSU 0, UGA 1

TOP of 3

Cumbest grounded out to shortstop

Yeager struck out swinging

Leggett struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 3

Rogers infield single

Gonzalez fouled out to 1b

Anderson flied out to right field

Cole Tate reached on error, Rogers scored

Collins struck out swinging

End of 3: MSU 0, UGA 2

TOP of 4