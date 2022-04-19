Mississippi State baseball looks to get back to the win column as it faces Jackson State on Tuesday evening.

Mississippi State baseball won the series but fell painfully to Auburn with a brutal final out last weekend, losing 3-2 in the final matchup between the two teams.

Now, the Bulldogs hope to return to the win column as they face the Jackson State Tigers in midweek action.

TOP of 1 (JSU batting):

Williams reached on a fielder's choice; Riley out at second, shortstop to second base

Riley walked, Hill advanced to second

Hill walked

Rhodes grounded out to second base

Melton grounded out to third base

BOTTOM of 1 (MSU batting):

Downs struck out swinging

Hancock flied out to left field

James homered to left field, RBI

Yeager flied out to right field down the right field line

END of 1: MSU 1, JSU 0

TOP of 2 (JSU batting):

Atterberry flied out to centerfield

Evans singled through the left side

Rodriguez reached on a fielder's choice; Evans out at second, shortstop to second base

Gomez walked; Rodriguez advanced to second

Melton lined out to second base

BOTTOM of 2 (MSU batting):

Hines doubled to right center

Alford, S. singled through the right side; Hines advanced to third

Clark walked; Alford, S. advanced to second

Cumbest flied out to cf, SF, RBI; Clark advanced to second; Alford, S. advanced to third; Hines scored

Sosa in to pitch for Johnson

Leggett singled to shortstop, RBI; Alford, S. scored

Leggett advanced to second; Clark advanced to third on a wild pitch

Yeager doubled down the left field line, 2 RBI; Leggett scored; Clark scored

James flied out to left field down the left field line

Yeager stole third

Hancock walked; Yeager scored on a wild pitch

Galatas in to pitch for Sosa

Downs struck out looking

END of 2: MSU 6, JSU 0

TOP of 3 (JSU batting):

Rhodes singled up the middle

Hill popped up to shortstop

Riley walked, Rhodes advanced to second

Williams grounded into double play, shortstop to first base (1-2 BKK); Riley out on the play

BOTTOM of 3 (MSU batting):

Hines flied out to right field down the right field line

Alford walked

Clark grounded into double play, shortstop to second base to first base; Alford out on the play

END of 3: MSU 6, JSU 0

TOP of 4 (JSU batting):

Walling in to pitch for Walker

Atterberry walked

Evans grounded out to p; Atterberry advanced to second

Rodriguez grounded out to shortstop; Atterberry advanced to third

Gomez walked

Gomez advanced to second on a fielder's choice

Melton struck out looking

BOTTOM of 4 (MSU batting):

Gonzales in to pitch for Galatas

Cumbest walked

Leggett lined out to third base

Cumbest stole second

James doubled to left field, RBI; Cumbest scored

James advanced to third on a balk

Hancock singled down the right field line, RBI; James scored

Hancock advanced to second on a wild pitch

Downs flied out to fight field

END of 4: MSU 8, JSU 0

TOP of 5 (JSU batting):

Forsythe in to pitch for Walling

Davis to left field for Cumbest

Rhodes walked

Hill homered to left field, 2 RBI; Rhodes scored.

Riley struck out looking

Williams flied out to right field down the right field line

Atterberry grounded out to shortstop

BOTTOM of 5 (MSU batting):

Valdez in to pitch for Gonzales

Hines walked

Alford walked; Hines advanced to second

Clark singled through the right side (0-0); Alford, S. advanced to second; Hines advanced to third

Clark singled through the right side; Alford advanced to second; Hines advanced to third

Davis flied out to center field, SF, RBI (0-0); Hines scored

Leggett grounded out to second base; Clark advanced to second; Alford advanced to third

Yeager walked

James doubled down the left field line, 2 RBI; Yeager advanced to third; Clark scored; Alford scored

Hancock reached on a throwing error by shortstop; James scored, unearned; Yeager scored, unearned

Seibert struck out looking

END of 5: MSU 13, JSU 2

TOP of 6 (JSU batting):

Tepper in to pitch for Forsythe

Meche to third base for Alford

Corder to right field for Clark