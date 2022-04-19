Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Jackson State
Mississippi State baseball won the series but fell painfully to Auburn with a brutal final out last weekend, losing 3-2 in the final matchup between the two teams.
Now, the Bulldogs hope to return to the win column as they face the Jackson State Tigers in midweek action.
Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.
TOP of 1 (JSU batting):
Williams reached on a fielder's choice; Riley out at second, shortstop to second base
Riley walked, Hill advanced to second
Hill walked
Rhodes grounded out to second base
Melton grounded out to third base
BOTTOM of 1 (MSU batting):
Downs struck out swinging
Hancock flied out to left field
James homered to left field, RBI
Yeager flied out to right field down the right field line
END of 1: MSU 1, JSU 0
TOP of 2 (JSU batting):
Atterberry flied out to centerfield
Evans singled through the left side
Rodriguez reached on a fielder's choice; Evans out at second, shortstop to second base
Gomez walked; Rodriguez advanced to second
Melton lined out to second base
BOTTOM of 2 (MSU batting):
Hines doubled to right center
Alford, S. singled through the right side; Hines advanced to third
Clark walked; Alford, S. advanced to second
Cumbest flied out to cf, SF, RBI; Clark advanced to second; Alford, S. advanced to third; Hines scored
Sosa in to pitch for Johnson
Leggett singled to shortstop, RBI; Alford, S. scored
Leggett advanced to second; Clark advanced to third on a wild pitch
Yeager doubled down the left field line, 2 RBI; Leggett scored; Clark scored
James flied out to left field down the left field line
Yeager stole third
Hancock walked; Yeager scored on a wild pitch
Galatas in to pitch for Sosa
Downs struck out looking
END of 2: MSU 6, JSU 0
TOP of 3 (JSU batting):
Rhodes singled up the middle
Hill popped up to shortstop
Riley walked, Rhodes advanced to second
Williams grounded into double play, shortstop to first base (1-2 BKK); Riley out on the play
BOTTOM of 3 (MSU batting):
Hines flied out to right field down the right field line
Alford walked
Clark grounded into double play, shortstop to second base to first base; Alford out on the play
END of 3: MSU 6, JSU 0
TOP of 4 (JSU batting):
Walling in to pitch for Walker
Atterberry walked
Evans grounded out to p; Atterberry advanced to second
Rodriguez grounded out to shortstop; Atterberry advanced to third
Gomez walked
Gomez advanced to second on a fielder's choice
Melton struck out looking
BOTTOM of 4 (MSU batting):
Gonzales in to pitch for Galatas
Cumbest walked
Leggett lined out to third base
Cumbest stole second
James doubled to left field, RBI; Cumbest scored
James advanced to third on a balk
Hancock singled down the right field line, RBI; James scored
Hancock advanced to second on a wild pitch
Downs flied out to fight field
END of 4: MSU 8, JSU 0
TOP of 5 (JSU batting):
Forsythe in to pitch for Walling
Davis to left field for Cumbest
Rhodes walked
Hill homered to left field, 2 RBI; Rhodes scored.
Riley struck out looking
Williams flied out to right field down the right field line
Atterberry grounded out to shortstop
BOTTOM of 5 (MSU batting):
Valdez in to pitch for Gonzales
Hines walked
Alford walked; Hines advanced to second
Clark singled through the right side (0-0); Alford, S. advanced to second; Hines advanced to third
Clark singled through the right side; Alford advanced to second; Hines advanced to third
Davis flied out to center field, SF, RBI (0-0); Hines scored
Leggett grounded out to second base; Clark advanced to second; Alford advanced to third
Yeager walked
James doubled down the left field line, 2 RBI; Yeager advanced to third; Clark scored; Alford scored
Hancock reached on a throwing error by shortstop; James scored, unearned; Yeager scored, unearned
Seibert struck out looking
END of 5: MSU 13, JSU 2
TOP of 6 (JSU batting):
Tepper in to pitch for Forsythe
Meche to third base for Alford
Corder to right field for Clark