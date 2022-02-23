Watch: Bulldogs Players Talk 17-1 Victory Over UAPB

Skip to main content

Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Players Talk 17-1 Win Over UAPB

Mississippi State came to play Tuesday, thumping the Golden Lions, 17-1 in Starkville.

Midweek action couldn't have opened on a more positive note for Mississippi State baseball than it did Tuesday in Starkville.

Coming off of a rough start to the season in which the Bulldogs dropped two in a row to Long Beach State before bouncing back with a 12-4 win on Sunday to avoid being swept, the Bulldogs only built upon their momentum.

Things were going well both offensively and defensively for the Diamond Dawgs as they faced the UAPB Golden Lions in a game that only needed to go to seven innings as MSU ran up the score to a final of 17-1.

Watch below to hear everything the players had to say about Tuesday's big victory:

