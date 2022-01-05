Mississippi State Baseball Picks Up Highly-Touted 2023 Prospect

Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Lemonis, Baseball Coaching Staff Land Big-Time 2023 Prospect

    Mississippi State baseball received a commitment from one of the top players in the Class of 2023 on Monday afternoon.

    Mississippi State's baseball staff started the new year off right when they received a commitment from standout pitcher Nolan Stevens. 

    Stevens became the newest addition to the 2023 Signing Class on Monday afternoon. He took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the championship program and quickly received plenty of praise. Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis also gave the rising star a shoutout and noted that the official announcement had been a long time in the making. 

    The 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior out of Franklin High School in Elk Grove, CA, is one of the Mississippi State's top recruits of the year. Stevens is a versatile left-handed pitcher who will add more depth to the talented MSU bullpen. Despite his young age, his fastball reaches speeds of anywhere between 91 and 93 miles per hour-- not too far behind current Bulldogs standout Landon Sims. He has also worked to improve his curveball and changeup pitches, the latter of which has already reached speeds of up to 81 miles per hour despite being used as a slower pitch. Aside from pitching, Stevens is a talented left-handed hitter with a strong and steady swing. 

    On a scale of one to 10, Stevens' 9.5 Perfect Game grade is nearly the best that it can be. His grade means that he already has the potential to be drafted anywhere in the first 10 rounds of the MLB draft and sits at the highest level of all college prospects. PG also lists him as the No. 1 pitcher in the nation, the No. 1 overall player in the state of California and the No. 24 player in the nation. 

    Stevens might have to wait a few more years to make it to Starkville, but Bulldogs fans seem ready to welcome him with open arms. The rising star might be one of the best recruits in recent history and will undoubtedly help his team tremendously in the near future. 

