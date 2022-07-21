Mississippi State had its most beneficial MLB Draft in years earlier this week after the majority of its highly-ranked signing class was not selected as early as once projected.

Four of the team's five Top-100 Perfect Game signees will wear the Maroon and White next season. The high school standouts will look to contribute to the program in various ways and help lead the rest of MSU's sixth-ranked signing class to success.

Shortstop Jett Williams was the only signee selected during the first two days of the 2022 MLB Draft -- he was drafted by the New York Mets with the 14th overall pick. Ambidextrous pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was picked by the Milwaukee Brewers in Tuesday's 18th round, but he announced his decision to officially join the Diamond Dawgs on Monday after not being selected as early as desired.

Left-handed pitcher Bradley Loftin out of DeSoto Central High School was considered one of the top draft-eligible high school pitchers in the nation. Despite speculation that he would join the professional ranks early, the southpaw was ultimately not drafted and will likely spend the next few seasons with MSU.

Position players Ross Highfill and Dakota Jordan are two other Top-100 high school players that will reach campus. Highfill, a catcher out of Madison Central High School, could be a tremendous asset behind the plate with the departure of All-SEC athlete Logan Tanner. Jordan prepped at crosstown school Jackson Academy, where he set countless program and state records and was named the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year at the end of his senior season.

The Bulldogs will also be bringing in a highly sought-after junior college prospect in Colby Holcombe. The left-handed pitcher out of Northeast Mississippi Community College was expected to turn pro before reaching the SEC, but he will now provide much-needed experience for the Bulldogs after a season that deflated the team's bullpen.

Mississippi State might have lost some key players in the early rounds of this year's MLB Draft, but the program certainly made up for it by holding on to some of the biggest players in high school baseball. Now that the Diamond Dawgs have started to determine which players are staying and which are going, they will have the chance to start preparing for another successful season next year.