The Diamond Dawgs look to pick up momentum in a crucial midweek matchup against Southern on Wednesday.

Mississippi State baseball got back on track and picked up a huge 20-3 win over Georgia on Sunday to avoid being swept in conference play to start the season.

The Bulldogs hope to get a winning streak going in Wednesday's midweek contest against Southern before their SEC home opener against Alabama this weekend.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup

CF Jess Davis

3B Kamren James

C Luke Hancock

DH Logan Tanner

1B Hunter Hines

RF Kellum Clark

LF Brad Cumbest

2B RJ Yeager

SS Tanner Leggett

P Pico Kohn

Southern Starting Lineup

LF JJ Rollon

RF Quincy Smith II

C Taj Porter

2B Jalon Mack

3B Hunter Tabb

DH Jah'Li Hendricks

1B Michael Latulas

CF AJ Walter

SS Justin Wiley

P Khristian Paul

TOP of 1: Southern Batting

Rollon grounded out to 1b

Smith singled to left field

Smith picked off at first

Porter grounded out to 3b

BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State Batting

Davis flied out to right field

James singled to center field

Hancock walked, James advanced to second

Tanner flied out to center field, James advanced to third

Hines popped up to shortstop

End of 1: MSU 0, Southern 0

TOP of 2

Mack doubled up the left field line

Tabb struck out looking

Hendricks struck out swinging

Mack advanced to third on a throwing error by Kohn

Latulas flied out to center field

BOTTOM of 2

Clark popped up to 2b

Cumbest singled to center field

Yeager walked, Cumbest advanced to second

Leggett flied out to center field, Cumbest advanced to third

Davis doubled to center field, reached third on error, Cumbest scored, Yeager scored

James home run to left field, Davis scored

Hancock fouled out to 1b

End of 2: MSU 4, Southern 0

TOP of 3

Walter grounded out to 1b

Wiley walked

Rollon doubled to center field, Wiley advanced to third