Live Updates: Mississippi State vs Southern
Mississippi State baseball got back on track and picked up a huge 20-3 win over Georgia on Sunday to avoid being swept in conference play to start the season.
The Bulldogs hope to get a winning streak going in Wednesday's midweek contest against Southern before their SEC home opener against Alabama this weekend.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup
CF Jess Davis
3B Kamren James
C Luke Hancock
DH Logan Tanner
1B Hunter Hines
RF Kellum Clark
LF Brad Cumbest
2B RJ Yeager
SS Tanner Leggett
P Pico Kohn
Southern Starting Lineup
LF JJ Rollon
RF Quincy Smith II
C Taj Porter
2B Jalon Mack
3B Hunter Tabb
DH Jah'Li Hendricks
1B Michael Latulas
CF AJ Walter
SS Justin Wiley
P Khristian Paul
TOP of 1: Southern Batting
Rollon grounded out to 1b
Smith singled to left field
Smith picked off at first
Porter grounded out to 3b
BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State Batting
Davis flied out to right field
James singled to center field
Hancock walked, James advanced to second
Tanner flied out to center field, James advanced to third
Hines popped up to shortstop
End of 1: MSU 0, Southern 0
TOP of 2
Mack doubled up the left field line
Tabb struck out looking
Hendricks struck out swinging
Mack advanced to third on a throwing error by Kohn
Latulas flied out to center field
BOTTOM of 2
Clark popped up to 2b
Cumbest singled to center field
Yeager walked, Cumbest advanced to second
Leggett flied out to center field, Cumbest advanced to third
Davis doubled to center field, reached third on error, Cumbest scored, Yeager scored
James home run to left field, Davis scored
Hancock fouled out to 1b
End of 2: MSU 4, Southern 0
TOP of 3
Walter grounded out to 1b
Wiley walked
Rollon doubled to center field, Wiley advanced to third