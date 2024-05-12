Mississippi State Baseball Takes Game Two From Arkansas 8-5
The Mississippi State Bulldogs even the series against the Arkansas Razorbacks with an 8-5 win. Once again, the Bulldog offense threatened in the first inning, but they delivered this time as the Razorbacks struggled to find the zone.
The first two batters reached on a walk, and Dakota Jordan hit an infield single to load the bases. Hunter Hines grounded into a double play, but a run scored.
Amani Larry extended the lead with a two-run home run just over the left-field wall. State would add another run in the second after a Jordan RBI walk.
Jurrangelo Cijntje drew the start for MSU, and he was not sharp as he ran into trouble in the second and third. After a two-out walk, Peyton Stovall drove a ball to deep center field, but a great catch by Jordan at the wall ended the inning.
The sophomore outfielder continued his excellent day with a two-run home run to extend the Bulldog lead to 6-0. Logan Kohler joined the home run party as he smashed another two-run home run in the fourth.
Arkansas scored its first runs of the game in the fourth after a walk, a single, and a throwing error. However, Cijntje avoided further damage, and the Bulldogs led 8-2 after four.
Stovall smashed a two-run home run in the fifth to chase Cijntie. He worked 4.1 innings and gave up four runs and two earned runs.
Cam Schuelke relieved Cijntje and got a pair of outs without giving up a run. Brooks Auger took over on the mound for MSU to start the sixth inning.
The Razorbacks got a run back on a sacrifice fly off of Auger. The Louisiana native did not allow another run as he pitched two scoreless innings before handing the ball to Tyler Davis in the ninth.
The lefty closed the game out and secured the win for the Bulldogs. State needed to win one game this weekend, and they have, but they have a chance to take the series tomorrow at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network.