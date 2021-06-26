How to watch: Mississippi State vs. Texas in the College World Series

The Bulldogs have one more shot to get it right against Texas.

Eighth-inning heroics weren't enough to secure a win for the Bulldogs on Friday evening as Mississippi State ultimately fell 8-5 to the Texas Longhorns in Omaha, Nebraska.

This marked the Bulldogs' first loss in the College World Series this year. With the loss, MSU dropped to 47-17 overall while the Longhorns improved to 50-16 overall.

MSU got off to a decent start with two runs in the first inning to make for a 2-1 lead over Texas, but the bats went silent after that. The Bulldogs trailed 5-2 until the eighth inning, when they tied the game at 5-5 by adding three more runs to the board.

It didn't take Texas long to answer back, putting together three runs of its own in the ninth inning to take the 8-5 lead that would last through a weather delay and the bottom of the ninth inning -- which was played into the early hours of the morning.

Now, the Bulldogs have one more chance to get it right if they're to have a chance to go all the way on the biggest stage in college baseball.

The winner of this game advances to the championship series to face the Vanderbilt Commodores, starting on Monday, June 28 at 6 p.m. CT.

Here's a look into the details of the game and how to catch it, regardless of where you are.

Game information: No. 2 Texas Longhorns Vs. No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Nebraska

Weather: 69 degrees, Mostly Cloudt

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 26

Television: ESPN

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Live Stats: Statbroadcast.com