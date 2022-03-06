How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Takes on Tulane in Game 3

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs Tulane, Game 3
Mississippi State baseball is looking to claim its second series victory of the season against Tulane on Sunday afternoon.
The Diamond Dawgs hold a 6-5 record heading into Sunday's winner-take-all matchup. They dominated Tulane (9-2) at the plate on Friday night, claiming a lopsided 19-2 victory. Although MSU jumped out to an early 10-2 lead on Saturday, less-than-ideal pitching helped the Green Wave pull off the 11-10 comeback victory. Sunday's game feels like a must-win to give the Bulldogs momentum heading into this week's two-game midweek series against Texas Tech.
Here's everything to know as Mississippi State faces Tulane in Sunday's rubber match game.
Game information: Mississippi State at Tulane
Where: Greer Field at Turchin Stadium (New Orleans, LA)
Weather: 80 degrees, Partly Cloudy Skies
Start time: 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 6
Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/ with a subscription to ESPN+