How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Takes on Tulane in Game 3

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs Tulane, Game 3

Everything to know as Mississippi State and Tulane face off on Sunday in New Orleans.

Mississippi State baseball is looking to claim its second series victory of the season against Tulane on Sunday afternoon. 

The Diamond Dawgs hold a 6-5 record heading into Sunday's winner-take-all matchup. They dominated Tulane (9-2) at the plate on Friday night, claiming a lopsided 19-2 victory. Although MSU jumped out to an early 10-2 lead on Saturday, less-than-ideal pitching helped the Green Wave pull off the 11-10 comeback victory. Sunday's game feels like a must-win to give the Bulldogs momentum heading into this week's two-game midweek series against Texas Tech.

Here's everything to know as Mississippi State faces Tulane in Sunday's rubber match game.

Game information: Mississippi State at Tulane

Where: Greer Field at Turchin Stadium (New Orleans, LA)

Weather: 80 degrees, Partly Cloudy Skies

Start time: 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 6

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/ with a subscription to ESPN+

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive

