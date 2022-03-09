Mississippi State Baseball Defeats Texas Tech 11-5 in Midweek Game 1

No. 23 Mississippi State had a disappointing series loss to Tulane over the weekend, but it picked up its biggest win of the season so far with an 11-5 throttling of No. 11 Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

Parker Stinnett got the win for the Bulldogs with a career-best performance-- through five innings pitched, he gave up only one run on one hit and struck out 12 batters. Hunter Hines went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, two runs scored and a three-run home run. Kellum Clark had two RBIs, while two other Bulldogs--Kamren James and Tanner Leggett-- scored two runs apiece. Pico Kohn struck out three while giving up no hits or runs to get the save for MSU.

Stinnett started the game with three consecutive strikeouts, but the Red Raiders were still able to strike first. Jace Jung doubled into right-center to score the first run of the game for either team and give Tech the early 1-0 advantage. However, Mississippi State was not going to give up so easily.

The Diamond Dawgs put up monstrous numbers in the bottom of the fourth inning to put the game out of reach quickly. The bases quickly became loaded for MSU with no outs, and a walk issued to Von Seibert brought home an unearned run to even the score at 1-1. Clark singled through the right side to bring in two more runs, then Leggett loaded the bases again with only one out thanks to a well-placed bunt. Davis Meche singled to drive in a run and keep the bases loaded, and a sacrifice fly by Luke Hancock brought in another run. A two-out single by James scored the team's sixth run of the inning. Then, with two outs, freshman phenom Hines hit a three-run home run to clear the bases and push the Diamond Dawgs' lead to 9-1.

The Red Raiders tried to catch up starting in the top of the sixth inning. Owen Washburn hit the game's only triple to score a run and cut his team's deficit to seven. State responded on their own as Hines once again delivered, this time on a right-field single to score Hancock.

Parker Kelly's home run in the seventh inning made the score 10-3, but it was still heavily in favor of the Bulldogs. However, the eighth inning is where things almost got too close for comfort for MSU. Pitcher Brandon Smith had done well in relief, but he was beginning to slip. Jung had a home run to start the eighth inning, and two more Red Raiders reached scoring position with no outs. A sacrifice fly picked up the first out while scoring one, but another single put two on base once again. With the score sitting at 10-5, Kohn was brought into the game. His first pitch was a wild pitch that advanced the baserunners, but he recovered from there and got out of the inning without allowing another run to score

Mississippi State managed to add another insurance run in the bottom of the eighth to push the score to 11-5. Leggett drew a walk, then demonstrated his outstanding base running abilities by stealing second on a wild pitch, advancing to third base on a sacrifice fly, and scoring on another wild pitch.

Kohn went back onto the mound in hopes of ending things, and he did just that. He struck out the first two batters he faced and forced Jung to fly out to center field. The Diamond Dawgs ended the game without having to play the bottom of the ninth inning.

The win was much-needed for Mississippi State and helped boost confidence heading into the final stretch of games before SEC play. The Bulldogs still have to face Texas Tech tomorrow evening, but even picking up one dominant win against a highly-ranked team will do wonders for the program.

First pitch for tomorrow's matchup against Texas Tech is set for 5 p.m. CT at MGM Park in Biloxi.