Mississippi State baseball earns recognition from ESPN analyst

Mississippi State baseball is capturing attention from people across the nation.

Mississippi State baseball's 6-5 victory over Virginia on Tuesday evening was something you would have to see to believe.

The Bulldogs looked dead in the water, as Cavaliers pitcher Griff McGarry was threatening a shutout all the way until the eighth inning when MSU finally found its footing, scoring six runs in that single inning.

Two home runs, a two-run shot from freshman Kellum Clark and Tanner Allen coming up big yet again were what made the impact the Bulldogs needed. Landon Sims getting his 12th save -- the last in the eighth and three in the ninth were also essential to a MSU win.

With the victory, the Bulldogs improved to 47-16 overall, while Virginia dropped to 36-26 overall.

Several people took notice of the Bulldogs' late-game heroics, including Kirk Herbstreit.

Herbstreit was a quarterback at Ohio State before becoming an analyst for ESPN and the host of "College GameDay."

"Congrats @HailStateBB UNBELIEVABLE come back! Thank you Omaha and The CWS for hosting such an amazing event. Gotta love college baseball!," Herbstreit tweeted.

The Bulldogs will look to keep the momentum as they face UVA/Texas winner at 6 p.m. CT on Friday.

The game will be televised on ESPN, and the Bulldogs have two opportunities to advance to the College World Series from there.