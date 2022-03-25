Skip to main content

Live Updates: Mississippi State vs Alabama, Game 1

The Diamond Dawgs look to start off the weekend series with a victory against the Crimson Tide.

Mississippi State is on a two-game winning streak thanks to incredible offensive performances against Georgia and Southern and will look to ride that momentum against Alabama on Friday night.

The Diamond Dawgs are looking to even things up in conference play and pick up their first win in their series against the Crimson Tide at Dudy Noble Field. 

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup

CF Jess Davis

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

RF Kellum Clark

LF Brad Cumbest

2B RJ Yeager

SS Tanner Leggett

P Preston Johnson

Alabama Starting Lineup

SS Jimmy Jarvis

LF Tommy Seidl

3B Zane Denton

C Dominic Tamez

DH Owen Diodati

RF Andrew Pinckney

1B Drew Williamson

CF Caden Rose

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2B Bryce Eblin

P Garrett McMillan 

TOP of 1: Alabama Batting

Jarvis walked 

Seidl struck out swinging 

Denton grounded out to shortstop

Tamez struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State Batting

Davis grounded out to 2b 

James singled to center field

Hancock reached on a fielder's choice, James advanced to second on a throwing error

Tanner grounded out to 3b, James advanced to third, Hancock advanced to second

Hines walked

Clark struck out swinging

End of 1: MSU 0, Alabama 0

TOP of 2

Diodati walked

Pinckney struck out swinging 

Williamson singled on a bunt, Diodati advanced to second

Rose struck out swinging 

Eblin struck out swinging 

BOTTOM of 2

Cumbest singled to left field

USATSI_17875134
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Alabama, Game 1

By Crissy Froyd3 hours ago
USATSI_17675813
Basketball

Mississippi State Basketball: Iverson Molinar Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

By Elizabeth Keen4 hours ago
USATSI_16295482 (1)
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Uses Outstanding Offensive Performance to Beat Southern 14-5

By Elizabeth KeenMar 23, 2022
USATSI_16340051
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State Faces Southern (3/23/2022)

By Elizabeth KeenMar 23, 2022
USATSI_13344517
Football

NFL Bound: Three Takeaways Mississippi State Pro Day

By Crissy FroydMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17815374
Football

Mississippi State OT Charles Cross Impresses Scouts, Reveals Interested Teams at Pro Day

By Crissy FroydMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17156885 (2)
Football

3 Things to Know About Mississippi State WR Makai Polk Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

By Elizabeth KeenMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17827078
Football

Charles Cross Grades Out in Top 20 of Analyst's Big Board

By Crissy FroydMar 22, 2022