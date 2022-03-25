The Diamond Dawgs look to start off the weekend series with a victory against the Crimson Tide.

Mississippi State is on a two-game winning streak thanks to incredible offensive performances against Georgia and Southern and will look to ride that momentum against Alabama on Friday night.

The Diamond Dawgs are looking to even things up in conference play and pick up their first win in their series against the Crimson Tide at Dudy Noble Field.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup

CF Jess Davis

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

RF Kellum Clark

LF Brad Cumbest

2B RJ Yeager

SS Tanner Leggett

P Preston Johnson

Alabama Starting Lineup

SS Jimmy Jarvis

LF Tommy Seidl

3B Zane Denton

C Dominic Tamez

DH Owen Diodati

RF Andrew Pinckney

1B Drew Williamson

CF Caden Rose

2B Bryce Eblin

P Garrett McMillan

TOP of 1: Alabama Batting

Jarvis walked

Seidl struck out swinging

Denton grounded out to shortstop

Tamez struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State Batting

Davis grounded out to 2b

James singled to center field

Hancock reached on a fielder's choice, James advanced to second on a throwing error

Tanner grounded out to 3b, James advanced to third, Hancock advanced to second

Hines walked

Clark struck out swinging

End of 1: MSU 0, Alabama 0

TOP of 2

Diodati walked

Pinckney struck out swinging

Williamson singled on a bunt, Diodati advanced to second

Rose struck out swinging

Eblin struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 2

Cumbest singled to left field