Live Updates: Mississippi State vs Alabama, Game 1
Mississippi State is on a two-game winning streak thanks to incredible offensive performances against Georgia and Southern and will look to ride that momentum against Alabama on Friday night.
The Diamond Dawgs are looking to even things up in conference play and pick up their first win in their series against the Crimson Tide at Dudy Noble Field.
Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup
CF Jess Davis
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
RF Kellum Clark
LF Brad Cumbest
2B RJ Yeager
SS Tanner Leggett
P Preston Johnson
Alabama Starting Lineup
SS Jimmy Jarvis
LF Tommy Seidl
3B Zane Denton
C Dominic Tamez
DH Owen Diodati
RF Andrew Pinckney
1B Drew Williamson
CF Caden Rose
2B Bryce Eblin
P Garrett McMillan
TOP of 1: Alabama Batting
Jarvis walked
Seidl struck out swinging
Denton grounded out to shortstop
Tamez struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State Batting
Davis grounded out to 2b
James singled to center field
Hancock reached on a fielder's choice, James advanced to second on a throwing error
Tanner grounded out to 3b, James advanced to third, Hancock advanced to second
Hines walked
Clark struck out swinging
End of 1: MSU 0, Alabama 0
TOP of 2
Diodati walked
Pinckney struck out swinging
Williamson singled on a bunt, Diodati advanced to second
Rose struck out swinging
Eblin struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 2
Cumbest singled to left field