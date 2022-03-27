Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs Alabama, Game 3
Mississippi State has a 2-0 series lead against Alabama after winning Friday night's game by a score of 7-6 and Saturday's game 8-7.
The Diamond Dawgs are looking to pick up their first series sweep of the season and can potentially move to first place in the SEC West with a win today, depending on how other conference teams fare.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup
CF Matt Corder
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
RF Kellum Clark
LF Brad Cumbest
2B RJ Yeager
SS Lane Forsythe
P Cade Smith
Alabama Starting Lineup
SS Jim Jarvis
LF Tommy Seidl
3B Zane Denton
DH Owen Diodati
C Dominic Tamez
RF Andrew Pinckney
2B Bryce Eblin
1B Drew Williamson
CF Caden Rose
P Grayson Hitt
TOP of 1: Alabama Batting
Jarvis flied out to center field
Seidl flied out to center field
Denton flied out to left field
BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State Batting
Corder walked
James struck out swinging
Hancock reached on fielder's choice, Corder out at second
Tanner doubled into center field, Hancock scored
Hines grounded out to 2b
End of 1: MSU 1, Alabama 0
TOP of 2
Diodati walked
Tamez struck out swinging
Pinckney flied out to right field
Eblin singled into right field, Diodati advanced to second
Williamson singled into right field, Diodati scored, Eblin advanced to third
Rose struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 2
Clark struck out swinging
Cumbest singled to 3b
Yeager singled up the middle, Cumbest advanced to second
Forsythe grounded into double play
End of 2: MSU 1, Alabama 1
TOP of 3
Jarvis walked
Jarvis stole second
Seidl struck out looking
Denton struck out swinging, Jarvis advanced to third on the throw
Diodati grounded out to 2b
BOTTOM of 3