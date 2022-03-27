The Diamond Dawgs have picked up their first SEC series victory of the season and are going for the sweep on Sunday afternoon.

Mississippi State has a 2-0 series lead against Alabama after winning Friday night's game by a score of 7-6 and Saturday's game 8-7.

The Diamond Dawgs are looking to pick up their first series sweep of the season and can potentially move to first place in the SEC West with a win today, depending on how other conference teams fare.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup

CF Matt Corder

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

RF Kellum Clark

LF Brad Cumbest

2B RJ Yeager

SS Lane Forsythe

P Cade Smith

Alabama Starting Lineup

SS Jim Jarvis

LF Tommy Seidl

3B Zane Denton

DH Owen Diodati

C Dominic Tamez

RF Andrew Pinckney

2B Bryce Eblin

1B Drew Williamson

CF Caden Rose

P Grayson Hitt

TOP of 1: Alabama Batting

Jarvis flied out to center field

Seidl flied out to center field

Denton flied out to left field

BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State Batting

Corder walked

James struck out swinging

Hancock reached on fielder's choice, Corder out at second

Tanner doubled into center field, Hancock scored

Hines grounded out to 2b

End of 1: MSU 1, Alabama 0

TOP of 2

Diodati walked

Tamez struck out swinging

Pinckney flied out to right field

Eblin singled into right field, Diodati advanced to second

Williamson singled into right field, Diodati scored, Eblin advanced to third

Rose struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 2

Clark struck out swinging

Cumbest singled to 3b

Yeager singled up the middle, Cumbest advanced to second

Forsythe grounded into double play

End of 2: MSU 1, Alabama 1

TOP of 3

Jarvis walked

Jarvis stole second

Seidl struck out looking

Denton struck out swinging, Jarvis advanced to third on the throw

Diodati grounded out to 2b

BOTTOM of 3