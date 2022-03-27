How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs Alabama, Game 3

Everything you need to know as the Diamond Dawgs look to get the series sweep over the Crimson Tide on Sunday.

Mississippi State baseball scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday to secure an 8-7 win over Alabama and clinch the weekend series.

The Diamond Dawgs sit at 15-9 on the year and are 3-2 in conference play. They have the chance to sweep the Crimson Tide on Sunday afternoon and can move up in the rankings to as high as tied for first place in the SEC West with a win, depending on how the other conference teams fare.

Alabama let a three-run lead slip away late in Saturday's game and now sit at 13-11 on the season and 1-4 in conference play, with the lone SEC victory coming last Sunday against Florida. The Crimson Tide has already lost the first two series of the season and will still be in last place in the SEC West no matter how they play in Sunday's matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the final game of the series:

Game information: Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 64 degrees, Mostly Sunny Skies

Start time: 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 27

Watch: SEC Network

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive