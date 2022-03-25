How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Alabama, Game 1
Mississippi State baseball ended its series with Georgia on a high note with a 20-3 victory over the "other Bulldogs) on Sunday to avoid being swept before going on to defeat Southern, 14-5 in midweek action.
The Bulldogs overall record this season sits at 13-9 as the team continues to search for a high level of consistency, something that's been a large goal since the season opener.
Mississippi State faces Alabama next up on the schedule in Starkville. The Crimson Tide, like the Bulldogs, are also 13-9 on the year, dropping their most recent matchup against UAB, 5-4.
Alabama opened its SEC slate against No. 9-ranked Florida last week, losing the first two games of the series before besting the Gators, 8-7 in the final meeting Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the first game of the series with conference play marching on for both teams:
Read More
Game information: Mississippi State vs. Alabama
Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)
Weather: 63 degrees, Sunny
Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Friday, March 25
Watch: SEC Network +