Everything you need to know about tuning in for Friday's matchup between Mississippi State and Alabama.

Mississippi State baseball ended its series with Georgia on a high note with a 20-3 victory over the "other Bulldogs) on Sunday to avoid being swept before going on to defeat Southern, 14-5 in midweek action.

The Bulldogs overall record this season sits at 13-9 as the team continues to search for a high level of consistency, something that's been a large goal since the season opener.

Mississippi State faces Alabama next up on the schedule in Starkville. The Crimson Tide, like the Bulldogs, are also 13-9 on the year, dropping their most recent matchup against UAB, 5-4.

Alabama opened its SEC slate against No. 9-ranked Florida last week, losing the first two games of the series before besting the Gators, 8-7 in the final meeting Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the first game of the series with conference play marching on for both teams:

Game information: Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 63 degrees, Sunny

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Friday, March 25

Watch: SEC Network +

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive