How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Arkansas in Game 3

Everything you need to know about tuning in for the final game of the series between Mississippi State baseball and Arkansas.

Mississippi State baseball (16-12, 3-5) looks to avoid being swept as the Bulldogs take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-4, 7-1) on Sunday afternoon in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Bulldogs have fallen hard to the Hogs in their past two meetings, dropping 8-1 on Friday and 12-5 on Saturday, with their most recent win coming in a 10-4 victory over Memphis on Tuesday, March 29.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the Sunday matchup:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Arkansas

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium (Fayetteville, AR)

Weather: 68 degrees, Partly Cloudy

Start time: 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 3

Watch: SEC Network+

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

