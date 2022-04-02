How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Arkansas, Game 2

Everything you need to know about tuning in for the second game of the series between Mississippi State baseball and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Mississippi State baseball's overall record dropped to 16-11, now 3-4 in conference play as the Bulldogs fell hard to the Arkansas Razorbacks, 8-1 in the first contest of a three-game series on Friday in Fayetteville.

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back in a big way as the two teams meet again on Saturday evening.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the matchup.

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Arkansas

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium (Fayetteville, AR)

Weather: 64 degrees, Sunny

Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, April 2

Watch: SEC Network+

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live