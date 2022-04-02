Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Arkansas, Game 2

Everything you need to know about tuning in for the second game of the series between Mississippi State baseball and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Mississippi State baseball's overall record dropped to 16-11, now 3-4 in conference play as the Bulldogs fell hard to the Arkansas Razorbacks, 8-1 in the first contest of a three-game series on Friday in Fayetteville.

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back in a big way as the two teams meet again on Saturday evening.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the matchup.

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Arkansas

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium (Fayetteville, AR)

Weather: 64 degrees, Sunny

Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, April 2

Watch: SEC Network+

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

USATSI_17987786
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Falls Hard in 8-1 Loss to Arkansas in Game 1

By Elizabeth Keen12 hours ago
USATSI_17988165
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas, Game 1 (04/01/2022)

By Crissy Froyd16 hours ago
Tony Hughes Media Session 033122
Football

Watch: Mississippi State Assistant Coaches Talk Spring Practice

By Crissy Froyd22 hours ago
USATSI_17997614
Football

Looking Back on Bruce Arians' Time With the Mississippi State Bulldogs

By Elizabeth Keen23 hours ago
USATSI_17987813
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Arkansas in Game 1

By Catherine AuthementMar 31, 2022
Decamerion Richardson Post Practice Interview
Football

Watch: Bulldogs Players Discuss First Day in Pads at Spring Practice

By Crissy FroydMar 31, 2022
USATSI_10013833
Football

How to Donate to the Dave Nichol Memorial Football Scholarship Fund

By Crissy FroydMar 30, 2022
USATSI_17821841
Basketball

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Standout Myah Taylor Enters Transfer Portal

By Elizabeth KeenMar 30, 2022