Follow along as Mississippi State baseball looks to pick up the series victory against Auburn in Game 2.

Mississippi State baseball (20-15, 5-8) walked off Auburn in the top of the ninth inning in Thursday night's game by a score of 7-6 to start the series with a big victory. The Diamond Dawgs can win the series today, but it will be difficult against an Auburn team (23-11, 7-6) that is currently one of the most talented teams in the SEC.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates as the action unfolds between Mississippi State and Auburn. The game is currently in a weather delay, first pitch will no longer be at 6 p.m. CT. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Mississippi State starting lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

CF Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

3B Slate Alford

RF Kellum Clark

LF Brad Cumbest

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Preston Johnson

Auburn starting lineup:

3B Blake Rambusch

CF Kason Howell

1B Sonny DiChiara

DH Brooks Carlson

SS Brody Moore

RF Bobby Peirce

2B Cole Forster

C Nate LaRue

LF Mike Bello

RHP Trace Bright