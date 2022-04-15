Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs Auburn, Game 2

Everything you need to know about Mississippi State baseball's next matchup with Auburn and how to tune in.

Super Bulldog Weekend got off to a thrilling start as Mississippi State baseball (2-15, 5-8) rallied in the ninth inning to ultimately defeat the No. 14-ranked Auburn Tigers (23-11, 7-6), 7-6.

This puts the Bulldogs on a two-game winning streak they'll hope to keep alive after a midweek 6-5 victory over the UAB Blazers. To get a win on Friday would help the Bulldogs establish at least a small sense of consistency in a year in which that's been hard for them to sustain.

Here's what to know about the matchup and how to tune in, regardless of where you are:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. No. 14 Auburn

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 78 degrees, Mostly Sunny

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 15

Watch: SEC Network +

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

