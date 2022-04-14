Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs Auburn, Game 1

Everything you need to know about Mississippi State baseball's matchup with the Auburn Tigers in the first game of the series and how to tune in.

Mississippi State's 36th annual Super Bulldog Weekend kicks off on Thursday as the Bulldogs (19-15, 4-8) prepare to play their first game of the series against the Auburn Tigers (23-10, 7-5).

The Bulldogs most recently won a close one against the UAB Blazers in midweek action, coming out with the 6-5 victory in 10 innings. It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win and the Bulldogs certainly needed to come into the series against Auburn on a high note after being swept by LSU.

The Tigers currently ride a two-game winning streak, defeating Samford 4-1 after getting an 8-2 win over No. 12-ranked Vanderbilt.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the Bulldogs' first meeting of the series with the Tigers, regardless of where you are:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. Auburn

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 67 degrees, Mostly Sunny

Start time: 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 14

Watch: SEC Network

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

