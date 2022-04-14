How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs Auburn, Game 1
Mississippi State's 36th annual Super Bulldog Weekend kicks off on Thursday as the Bulldogs (19-15, 4-8) prepare to play their first game of the series against the Auburn Tigers (23-10, 7-5).
The Bulldogs most recently won a close one against the UAB Blazers in midweek action, coming out with the 6-5 victory in 10 innings. It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win and the Bulldogs certainly needed to come into the series against Auburn on a high note after being swept by LSU.
The Tigers currently ride a two-game winning streak, defeating Samford 4-1 after getting an 8-2 win over No. 12-ranked Vanderbilt.
Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the Bulldogs' first meeting of the series with the Tigers, regardless of where you are:
Game Info: Mississippi State vs. Auburn
Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)
Weather: 67 degrees, Mostly Sunny
Start time: 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 14
Watch: SEC Network
Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live