How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs Auburn, Game 3

Everything you need to know about Mississippi State baseball's final matchup of the series with Auburn and how to tune in.

Mississippi State baseball (21-15, 6-8) has the chance to complete its first SEC sweep of the season on Saturday, and it comes against the No. 14-ranked Auburn Tigers (23-12, 7-7).

The Bulldogs have put together two exciting victories between a ninth-inning rally on Thursday that ended in a score of 7-6 and another 9-5 win on Friday and will look to keep that momentum rolling.

Here's what to know about the matchup and how to tune in, regardless of where you are:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. No. 14 Auburn

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 67 degrees, Thunderstorms

Start time: 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 16

Watch: SEC Network +

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live