Mississippi State baseball is riding high less than one week out from opening SEC play after completing its first sweep of the season against Princeton this past weekend.

Now sitting with an overall record of 10-7, the Bulldogs face Binghamton on Monday. The Bearcats are coming off a loss, swept by Alabama complete with a 5-3 fall to the Crimson Tide on Sunday.

To get a win here would send the Bulldogs into in-conference competition on a high note and on a four-game winning streak with some of the most consistency they've shown this season -- something that needs to continue to be established if the Bulldogs are to remain serious contenders throughout the year.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for this week's contest:

Game information: No. 23 Mississippi State vs. Binghamton

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 63 degrees, Partly Sunny Skies

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Monday, March 14

Watch: SEC Network +

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive