Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Florida, Game 1
Mississippi State (25-20, 9-12) dropped last weekend's series to Missouri and is now running out of time to make a case for the NCAA postseason.
The Diamond Dawgs desperately need to pick up a few games against Florida (26-18, 8-13) to boost their RPI and improve their conference record. The Gators are coming off of a series victory against Kentucky and are trying to reach the postseason themselves. This weekend could determine which team makes it to a regional...and which one does not.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
CF Jess Davis
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Brandon Smith
Florida Starting Lineup:
LF Wyatt Langford
RF Sterlin Thompson
CF Jud Fabian
C BT Riopelle
SS Josh Rivera
DH Jan Caglianone
1B Kendrick Calilao
2B Colby Halter
3B Deric Fabian
RHP Brandon Sproat