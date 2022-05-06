Follow along as Mississippi State and Florida face off in Game 1 of the weekend series on Friday night.

Mississippi State (25-20, 9-12) dropped last weekend's series to Missouri and is now running out of time to make a case for the NCAA postseason.

The Diamond Dawgs desperately need to pick up a few games against Florida (26-18, 8-13) to boost their RPI and improve their conference record. The Gators are coming off of a series victory against Kentucky and are trying to reach the postseason themselves. This weekend could determine which team makes it to a regional...and which one does not.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

CF Jess Davis

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Brandon Smith

Florida Starting Lineup:

LF Wyatt Langford

RF Sterlin Thompson

CF Jud Fabian

C BT Riopelle

SS Josh Rivera

DH Jan Caglianone

1B Kendrick Calilao

2B Colby Halter

3B Deric Fabian

RHP Brandon Sproat