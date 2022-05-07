What to know and how to tune in as Mississippi State baseball looks to bounce back against Florida in Game 2.

Mississippi State baseball (25-21, 9-13) didn't get the outcome it was after on Friday evening, falling 8-6 to the Florida Gators (27-18, 9-13) at home in Starkville.

With two games remaining in the series and not a lot of season at all, the Bulldogs will aim to get back to the right side of the win column on Saturday evening at Dudy Noble Field in Game 2 of the series.

Here's what to know about the next matchup and how to tune in, regardless of where you are:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. Florida

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 72 degrees, Clear Skies and Sun

Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 7

Watch: ESPNU

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live