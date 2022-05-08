Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs Florida, Game 3

What to know and how to tune in for the final game of the series between Mississippi State baseball and the Florida Gators.

Mississippi State baseball (25-22, 9-14) fell to Florida (28-18, 10-13) yet again of Saturday night, falling 9-3 in Game 2 after losing the first game of the series, 8-6 at Dudy Noble Field.

Next up, the Bulldogs will look to avoid the Gators completing a series sweep in Game 3 on Sunday afternoon.

Here's what to know about the next matchup and how to tune in, regardless of where you are:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. Florida

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 72 degrees, Clear Skies and Sun

Start time: 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 8

Watch: SEC Network +

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

