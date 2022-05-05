Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs Florida, Game 1

What to know and how to tune in as Mississippi State baseball faces Florida in the first game of the series.

SEC plays rolls on for Mississippi State baseball (25-20, 9-12) after the Bulldogs most recently fell 7-6 to the Missouri Tigers. The team is on a two-game losing streak between the loss and the previous 19-8 loss to Mizzou in that series.

Up next, they face the Florida Gators (26-18, 8-13) back home in Starkville. Florida most recently recorded a 18-3 win over USF in midweek action, after coming out on top in two of three games in the series against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Here's what to know about the upcoming game and how to tune in, regardless of where you are:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. Florida

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 75 degrees, Mostly Sunny

Start time: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, May 6

Watch: SEC Network

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

