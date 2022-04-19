Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs Jackson State

Everything you need to know about Mississippi State baseball's matchup with Jackson State and how to tune in.

Mississippi State baseball (21-16, 6-9) came up just short of completing its first SEC sweep of the season last weekend, but fell 3-2 to Auburn with a brutal final out.

Next up, the Bulldogs will look to get back to the win column as they face the Jackson State Tigers (18-18, 6-9) in midweek action in Starkville.

The Tigers won their last series but didn't sweep Florida A&M this past weekend, dropping the first game 3-2 before winning the last two 15-6 and 18-2.

Here's what to know about the matchup between Mississippi State and Jackson State and how to tune in, regardless of where you are:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. Jackson State

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 63 degrees, Clear Skies and Sun

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 19

Watch: SEC Network +

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

