Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State (02/19/2022)
Mississippi State baseball didn't open the season the way it wanted to as it dropped its first game of the year to Long Beach State, 3-0 in what was very much a winnable game.
Facing Long Beach State for the second day, the Bulldogs will need to get things swinging offensively to right the ship and secure their first victory of a very young season.
"You can't win a game hitting one base hit, and I think we got on base three of four times," catcher Logan Tanner told reports after the loss. "It wasn't a great offensive performance, but we've got to come out and be better tomorrow."
Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.
TOP of 1: (LBSU Batting)
Ramirez, I struck out swinging (1-2 BSKS)
Luttrell singled to right field, RBI (0-0); Long scored.
Long advanced to second on a wild pitch.
Long singled (1-1 KB).
Peppi struck out swinging (0-2 FSS).
Saldivar struck out swinging, out at first c to 1b (0-2 SFFS).
BOTTOM of 1: (MSU Batting)
Yeager popped up to ss (2-1 KBB)
James singled (2-1 BFB).
Hancock doubled to left center (2-1 BBK); James advanced to third.
Tanner grounds out to shortstop, RBI (0-2 KF); James scores.
Hines singled, RBI (2-2 KFBBF); Hancock scored.
Corder struck out swinging
END of 1: MSU 2, LBSU 1
TOP of 2: (LBSU Batting)
Murillo walked
Moeller singled, bunt, popped up to third base (1-1 FB); Murillo advanced to second base
Burns grounded out to shortstop, RBI; Murillo scored
Pimentel homered, RBI (1-0 B)
Saldivar flied out to left field
Peppi grounded out to ss
BOTTOM of 2: (MSU Batting)
Yeager struck out looking
Forsythe struck out swinging
Cumbest stole second
Read More
Cumbest singled up the middle
Clark grounded out to first base unassisted
END of 2: LBSU 4, MSU 2
TOP of 3: (LBSU Batting)
Moeller grounded out to first base unassisted
Murillo singled up the middle; Long advanced to second
Ramirez, I struck out looking
Luttrell flied out to let field
Long singled out to center field
BOTTOM of 3: (MSU Batting)
James singled out to second base
James advanced to second on a wild pitch
Hancock grounded out to second base; James advanced to third
Tanner grounded out to shortstop, RBI (0-2 KF); James scored
Hines walked
Corder singled to right center; Hines advanced to third
Noble in to pitch for Johnson
Clark struck out swinging
END of 3: LBSU 4, MSU 3
TOP of 4: (LBSU Batting)
Burns walked
Tullar in to pitch for Hunt
Pimentel walked; Burns advanced to second
Saldivar singled, bunt; Pimentel advanced to second; Burns advanced to third
Peppi singled to third base, 2 RBI; Saldivar advanced to second; Pimentel scored; Burns scored
Long singled, bunt, SAC; Peppi advanced to second; Saldivar advanced to third
Luttrell struck out swinging
Ramirez, I doubled to left center, 2 RBI; Peppi scored; Saldivar scored
Murillo singled to pitcher (0-0); Ramirez, I advanced to third
Moeller struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 4: (MSU Batting)