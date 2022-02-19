Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State (02/19/2022)

Mississippi State baseball takes on Long Beach State for Day 2.

Mississippi State baseball didn't open the season the way it wanted to as it dropped its first game of the year to Long Beach State, 3-0 in what was very much a winnable game.

Facing Long Beach State for the second day, the Bulldogs will need to get things swinging offensively to right the ship and secure their first victory of a very young season.

"You can't win a game hitting one base hit, and I think we got on base three of four times," catcher Logan Tanner told reports after the loss. "It wasn't a great offensive performance, but we've got to come out and be better tomorrow."

TOP of 1: (LBSU Batting)

Ramirez, I struck out swinging (1-2 BSKS)

Luttrell singled to right field, RBI (0-0); Long scored.

Long advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Long singled (1-1 KB).

Peppi struck out swinging (0-2 FSS).

Saldivar struck out swinging, out at first c to 1b (0-2 SFFS).

BOTTOM of 1: (MSU Batting)

Yeager popped up to ss (2-1 KBB)

James singled (2-1 BFB).

Hancock doubled to left center (2-1 BBK); James advanced to third.

Tanner grounds out to shortstop, RBI (0-2 KF); James scores.

Hines singled, RBI (2-2 KFBBF); Hancock scored.

Corder struck out swinging

END of 1: MSU 2, LBSU 1

TOP of 2: (LBSU Batting)

Murillo walked

Moeller singled, bunt, popped up to third base (1-1 FB); Murillo advanced to second base

Burns grounded out to shortstop, RBI; Murillo scored

Pimentel homered, RBI (1-0 B)

Saldivar flied out to left field

Peppi grounded out to ss

BOTTOM of 2: (MSU Batting)

Yeager struck out looking

Forsythe struck out swinging

Cumbest stole second

Cumbest singled up the middle

Clark grounded out to first base unassisted

END of 2: LBSU 4, MSU 2

TOP of 3: (LBSU Batting)

Moeller grounded out to first base unassisted

Murillo singled up the middle; Long advanced to second

Ramirez, I struck out looking

Luttrell flied out to let field

Long singled out to center field

BOTTOM of 3: (MSU Batting)

James singled out to second base

James advanced to second on a wild pitch

Hancock grounded out to second base; James advanced to third



Tanner grounded out to shortstop, RBI (0-2 KF); James scored

Hines walked

Corder singled to right center; Hines advanced to third

Noble in to pitch for Johnson

Clark struck out swinging

END of 3: LBSU 4, MSU 3

TOP of 4: (LBSU Batting)

Burns walked

Tullar in to pitch for Hunt

Pimentel walked; Burns advanced to second

Saldivar singled, bunt; Pimentel advanced to second; Burns advanced to third

Peppi singled to third base, 2 RBI; Saldivar advanced to second; Pimentel scored; Burns scored

Long singled, bunt, SAC; Peppi advanced to second; Saldivar advanced to third

Luttrell struck out swinging

Ramirez, I doubled to left center, 2 RBI; Peppi scored; Saldivar scored

Murillo singled to pitcher (0-0); Ramirez, I advanced to third

Moeller struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 4: (MSU Batting)