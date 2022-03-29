Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Takes On Memphis

Everything you need to know about tuning in as Mississippi State baseball takes on Memphis.

Mississippi State baseball came just short of sweeping Alabama this past weekend, winning 7-6 in Game 1 and coming out victorious, 8-7 in Game 2 before falling 6-2 in the final matchup of the series. With that, the Bulldogs' overall record stands at 15-3, dead even in conference play at 3-3.

Memphis most recently fell 3-1 to Indiana State and haven't gotten a win since March 20, when the Tigers defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, 11-2.

The Tigers are currently 12-8 overall as they aim to get back to the win column against State and have yet to open conference play.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for this midweek game:

Game information: Mississippi State vs. Memphis

Where: AutoZone Park (Memphis, TN)

Weather: 74 degrees, Cloudy

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 29

Watch: ESPN +

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive

