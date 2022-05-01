Mississippi State baseball looks to claim a big series victory over Missouri on Sunday.

After a big 13-4 victory over Missouri on Friday, Mississippi State (25-19, 9-11) dropped Saturday's game by a score of 18-9 to force a rubber match in Game 3.

The Bulldogs need a series victory to keep their postseason hopes alive. Missouri (23-17, 6-14) has the worst record in the SEC and is simply trying to stay out of last place in the SEC East with only a few weeks of conference play remaining.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

CF Matt Corder

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Cade Smith

Missouri Starting Lineup:

3B Luke Mann

LF Trevor Austin

SS Josh Day

1B Torin Montgomery

DH Fox Leum

RF Ross Lovich

C Tre Morris

CF Ty Wilmsmeyer

2B Nander De Sedas

RHP Austin Troesser

TOP of 1: Mississippi State batting

Yeager flied out to center field

James homered to center field

Hancock singled to right field

Tanner flied out to left field

Hines homered to right field, Hancock scored

Cumbest walked

Cumbest advanced to second on a wild pitch

Clark walked

Corder struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 1: Missouri batting

Mann singled to center field

Austin hit by pitch, Mann advanced to second

Day walked, Austin advanced to second, Mann advanced to third

Montgomery struck out swinging

Leum grounded into double play; second base to shortstop to first base (2-1 BKB); Day out on the play

End of 1: Mississippi State 3, Missouri 0

TOP of 2: Mississippi State batting

Carter Rustad in to pitch for Troesser

Forsythe singled up the middle

Yeager flied out to center field

James walked, Forsythe advanced to second

Hancock singled to right field, James advanced to second, Forsythe advanced to third

Tanner lined into double play, Hancock out on the play

BOTTOM of 2: Missouri batting

Lovich struck out swinging

Morris flied out to left field

Wilmsmeyer struck out swinging

End of 2: Mississippi State 3, Missouri 0

TOP of 3: Mississippi State batting

Hines singled to right field

Cumbest struck out looking

Clark flied out to center field

Corder grounded out to third base

BOTTOM of 3: Missouri batting

De Sadas grounded out to pitcher, bunt

Mann homered to right-center field

Austin walked

Day singled to shortstop, Austin advanced to second

Montgomery reached on a fielding error by 1b, Day advanced to second, Austin advanced to third

Leum reached on a fielder's choice, Montgomery out at second, Day advanced to third, Austin scored

Lovich struck out swinging

End of 3: Mississippi State 3, Missouri 2

TOP of 4: Mississippi State batting

Forsythe flied out to right field

Yeager singled to shortstop

James grounded out to shortstop, Yeager advanced to second

Hancock struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 4: Missouri batting

Morris hit by pitch