After a big 13-4 victory over Missouri on Friday, Mississippi State (25-19, 9-11) dropped Saturday's game by a score of 18-9 to force a rubber match in Game 3.
The Bulldogs need a series victory to keep their postseason hopes alive. Missouri (23-17, 6-14) has the worst record in the SEC and is simply trying to stay out of last place in the SEC East with only a few weeks of conference play remaining.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
CF Matt Corder
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Cade Smith
Missouri Starting Lineup:
3B Luke Mann
LF Trevor Austin
SS Josh Day
1B Torin Montgomery
DH Fox Leum
RF Ross Lovich
C Tre Morris
CF Ty Wilmsmeyer
2B Nander De Sedas
RHP Austin Troesser
TOP of 1: Mississippi State batting
Yeager flied out to center field
James homered to center field
Hancock singled to right field
Tanner flied out to left field
Hines homered to right field, Hancock scored
Cumbest walked
Cumbest advanced to second on a wild pitch
Clark walked
Corder struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 1: Missouri batting
Mann singled to center field
Austin hit by pitch, Mann advanced to second
Day walked, Austin advanced to second, Mann advanced to third
Montgomery struck out swinging
Leum grounded into double play; second base to shortstop to first base (2-1 BKB); Day out on the play
End of 1: Mississippi State 3, Missouri 0
TOP of 2: Mississippi State batting
Carter Rustad in to pitch for Troesser
Forsythe singled up the middle
Yeager flied out to center field
James walked, Forsythe advanced to second
Hancock singled to right field, James advanced to second, Forsythe advanced to third
Tanner lined into double play, Hancock out on the play
BOTTOM of 2: Missouri batting
Lovich struck out swinging
Morris flied out to left field
Wilmsmeyer struck out swinging
End of 2: Mississippi State 3, Missouri 0
TOP of 3: Mississippi State batting
Hines singled to right field
Cumbest struck out looking
Clark flied out to center field
Corder grounded out to third base
BOTTOM of 3: Missouri batting
De Sadas grounded out to pitcher, bunt
Mann homered to right-center field
Austin walked
Day singled to shortstop, Austin advanced to second
Montgomery reached on a fielding error by 1b, Day advanced to second, Austin advanced to third
Leum reached on a fielder's choice, Montgomery out at second, Day advanced to third, Austin scored
Lovich struck out swinging
End of 3: Mississippi State 3, Missouri 2
TOP of 4: Mississippi State batting
Forsythe flied out to right field
Yeager singled to shortstop
James grounded out to shortstop, Yeager advanced to second
Hancock struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 4: Missouri batting
Morris hit by pitch