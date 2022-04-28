Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs Missouri, Game 1

Everything you need to know about Mississippi State baseball's upcoming matchup with Missouri and how to tune in.

Mississippi State baseball (24-18, 8-10) will move on to its next opponent after facing Ole Miss four consecutive times, winning the series against the Rebels before falling 5-2 to the in-state rival in the Governor's Cup. 

The Bulldogs now prepare to hit the road as SEC play continues, headed to Missouri to face the Tigers (22-16, 5-13) in a three-game weekend series. Missouri will look to snap a four-game losing streak after being swept by LSU and falling 3-2 to Missouri State in midweek action.

Here's what to know about the matchup and how to tune in, regardless of where you are:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. Missouri 

Where: Taylor Field (Columbia, Missouri)

Weather: 64 degrees, Chance of Rain

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 29

Watch: SEC Network +

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

