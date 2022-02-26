How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky (2/26/2022)

Everything you need to know about Mississippi State's matchup against the Norse.

Mississippi State baseball dropped the first game of its weekend series against Northern Kentucky by a score of 7-6 and will spend the rest of the weekend climbing out of a deep hole.

The Bulldogs (2-3) had a tough outing against the previously-winless Norse (1-3) and couldn't capitalize on a late comeback attempt. The team struggled at the mound throughout the middle innings of the game and managed to have only four hits on the day.

MSU will need a quick turnaround to salvage a series that many expected to be a sweep. Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the second game of the series, whether you choose to attend the game in person or watch from somewhere a bit warmer.

Game information: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 41 degrees, Cloudy

Start time: 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, February 26

Streaming: WatchESPN SEC Network+

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive