Mississippi State Baseball: Three Bulldogs to Watch vs. Northern Kentucky

Three Bulldogs to Watch in Mississippi State Baseball's Upcoming Matchup Against Northern Kentucky

Here are three Diamond Dawgs to keep an eye on this weekend based on their performances through the first few games of the 2022 season.

Mississippi State will face off against Northern Kentucky this weekend in hopes of gaining some momentum after a disappointing start to the year.

The Diamond Dawgs started the 2022 season 1-2 after a tough weekend against Long Beach State but managed to pick up a dominant midweek win to even out their record. Some players shined through the first four games of the season, while others struggled-- even seasoned veterans. Hopefully, the team has knocked off the rustiness that comes with a long offseason and will be ready to give it their all this weekend.

After their performances through the first four games of the season, here are three Bulldogs to pay special attention to as they suit up against Northern Kentucky.

Matt Corder

Corder has been an unlikely hero for Mississippi State. The transfer out of Hinds Community College started his first game for the Bulldogs on Saturday against Long Beach State and shocked everyone with his abilities. Through three games played, Corder has a .333 batting average with three hits, three runs scored, five runs-batted-in and a home run. His performance on offense provided a huge spark for his team and helped propel them to victory on Sunday. Can Corder keep his success going through the second weekend series of the season?

Read More

Kellum Clark

Offensively, Clark has struggled through the first four games of the season. In 11 at-bats, he has had no hits and three strikeouts. This isn't the same player that was so dominant as a true freshman towards the end of last season, but it's time for him to get back on track. He's taking swings at the ball and making good contact despite being put out so often, so it shouldn't be too long before he hits the ball to the right spot. Expect him to see offensive success and get some confidence back as early as this weekend.

Preston Johnson

Johnson was brought in as a relief pitcher in Saturday's loss to Long Beach State, but his performance showed just how good he can be. In four innings pitched, he had nine strikeouts and gave up only one run on one hit. He did walk four batters, but he was able to make big stops when it mattered most to prevent the Dirtbags from scoring any unearned runs. It might be early in the season, but Johnson looks to be a go-to guy who can handle any pressure thrown his way. 

