How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky (2/25/2022)

How to Watch: Mississippi State Faces Northern Kentucky in First Game of Series

Mississippi State baseball takes on Northern Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

Mississippi State baseball is on a two-game winning streak after redeeming itself with a 12-4 victory over Long Beach State in the final game of the season-opening series and a dominant 17-1 win over UAPB most recently in midweek action.

Now, the Bulldogs look to build upon that momentum as they prepare to face the Northern Kentucky Norse. Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the first game of the series between the two teams, regardless of where you are.

Game information: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 48 degrees, Cloudy

Start time: 3 p.m. CT on Friday, February 25

Television: ESPN SEC Network+

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive

